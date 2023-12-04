"Mr Pressman is riding the ghost train of history which took him back to the era of SZDSZ (Hungary's Social Democratic Party), when this type of thing was in fashion"

– Zoltan Kovacs said on Hir TV's Bayer show, reacting rather humorously to renewed criticism from US Ambassador David Pressman against the Hungarian government during his opening address at the 12th Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival, according to HírTv.

According to Mr Pressman, the posters depicting Ursula von der Leyen and Alex Soros have anti-Semitic connotations. The diplomat believes that today, anti-Semitism in Hungary is encouraged by the Hungarian government, contrary to the principle of zero tolerance.

Referring to the Hamas attack against Israel on October t7h, State Secretary Kovacs emphasized that

the most prestigious campuses across the United States are no longer simply witnessing anti-Semitic rantings, but Jews are actually beaten up. One person even died after sustaining injuries. With this in mind, it's crazy how anyone from America has the guts to claim that there is a problem with anti-Semitism in Central Europe, including Hungary.

The state secretary stressed that Jews living in Hungary know exactly what protection they can expect from the Hungarian state since 2010, and that this not only stands up to international comparison, but is also exemplary.