Pressman Launches Another Full-Blown Attack on Hungary, State Secretary Responds

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
If we're discussing anti-Semitism and attacks against Jews, Ambassador David Pressman should perhaps focus on issues within his own country, suggested Hungary's State Secretary for International Relations and Communication on Hir TV's Bayer show.

"Mr Pressman is riding the ghost train of history which took him back to the era of SZDSZ (Hungary's Social Democratic Party), when this type of thing was in fashion"

Zoltan Kovacs said on Hir TV's Bayer show, reacting rather humorously to renewed criticism from US Ambassador David Pressman against the Hungarian government during his opening address at the 12th Budapest Jewish and Israeli Film Festival, according to HírTv.

According to Mr Pressman, the posters depicting Ursula von der Leyen and Alex Soros have anti-Semitic connotations. The diplomat believes that today, anti-Semitism in Hungary is encouraged by the Hungarian government, contrary to the principle of zero tolerance.

Referring to the Hamas attack against Israel on October t7h, State Secretary Kovacs emphasized that

the most prestigious campuses across the United States are no longer simply witnessing anti-Semitic rantings, but Jews are actually beaten up. One person even died after sustaining injuries. With this in mind, it's crazy how anyone from America has the guts to claim that there is a problem with anti-Semitism in Central Europe, including Hungary.

The state secretary stressed that Jews living in Hungary know exactly what protection they can expect from the Hungarian state since 2010, and that this not only stands up to international comparison, but is also exemplary.

 

Cover photo: US Ambassador David Pressman speaks at the Budapest Downtown Parish Church at the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the return of the Hungarian Holy Crown on January 6, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Tamás Kovács)

Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Unpunished in Germany + video

How much longer will the German society tolerate all this? And if they keep putting up with all this, what do they deserve? Hungarian journalist Zsolt Bayer raises these questions in the latest episode of his vlog.
Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

Migration Yields € Billions for Terrorists + video

All the way from Afghanistan to Hungary's border with Serbia, a terrorist organization dominates human trafficking networks.
Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

Hungary Signs Nuclear Deal

The deal on tripling global nuclear power capacity was initiated by Emmanuel Macron.
Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Zelensky's High Fears of Viktor Orban Being Omnipresent

Ukraine releases additional documents regarding why Petro Poroshenko was blocked from leaving the country.
2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

2024 Could Mark Decisive Year for Ethnic Hungarians in Romania

President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania highlights the importance of respecting minority rights during his visit to Washington DC.
PM's Commissioner: National Consultation Vital for Asserting Government's Interests in Brussels

PM's Commissioner: National Consultation Vital for Asserting Government's Interests in Brussels

Here's the opportunity for everyone to express their opinion in the national consultation survey.
