In essence, the US administration has openly acknowledged that the US has an interest in maintaining the war,
even despite the terrible suffering that it causes to the Ukrainian people, and irrespective of any economic or other hardships that it inflicts on its own European allies.
However, the United States holds a crucial role in establishing peace, as highlighted by security policy expert Gyorgy Nográdi in a recent interview with Magyar Nemzet:
The nature of peace between Russia and Ukraine will not be determined by Ukraine but by the United States. The focus is not on Ukraine's western border at the war's conclusion; rather, attention is directed toward the country's eastern borders. This is despite significant differences in perspectives within Ukrainian-Polish and Ukrainian-Romanian relations.