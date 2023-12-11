időjárás 5°C Árpád 2023. december 11.
Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken inadvertently disclosed a significant truth, openly acknowledging that the lion's share of funds destined for Ukraine, including European contributions, ends up in the coffers of US companies. Given this revelation, it's no wonder that Americans are not eager to bring an end to the ongoing bloodshed.

In a video circulating on social media, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued for continued support for Ukraine, highlighting Ukraine's position in the war as an outstanding success. Then, addressing the American people specifically, he added that 

ninety percent of the security assistance funds intended for Ukraine go to American companies, which helps the US economy.

 

In essence, the US administration has openly acknowledged that the US has an interest in maintaining the war,

even despite the terrible suffering that it causes to the Ukrainian people, and irrespective of any economic or other hardships that it inflicts on its own European allies.

However, the United States holds a crucial role in establishing peace, as highlighted by security policy expert Gyorgy Nográdi in a recent interview with Magyar Nemzet:

The nature of peace between Russia and Ukraine will not be determined by Ukraine but by the United States. The focus is not on Ukraine's western border at the war's conclusion; rather, attention is directed toward the country's eastern borders. This is despite significant differences in perspectives within Ukrainian-Polish and Ukrainian-Romanian relations.

 

 

Cover photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Matthys)

