időjárás °C Marcella 2024. január 31.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Marcella
2024. január 31.
magyar

„Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

Magyar Nemzet
36 perce
„Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

L’ubos Blaha, the parliamentary vice-president  of Slovak PM Robert Fico’s Direction – Slovak Social Democracy (Smer–SD) party has responded on an article published by the Financial Times on Monday, exposing Brussels’ plan, according to Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s policy chief. 

Standing up for Hungary, the Slovak politician asked a key question: „From where have Brussels technocrats received their authority to construe a plan to destroy Hungary’s economy?” And indeed, press reports suggest that the plan does contain elements that would put the Hungarian currency at risk and contribute to a collapse in investor confidence, jeopardizing economic growth.

If it is confirmed that Brussels has decided to target Hungary’s economy in a premeditated manner due to its defense of its own sovereignty and independent national opinion, it will be the biggest scandal in history,

– Balazs Orban, PM Orban’s policy chief, quoted Mr Blaha’s words. He also expressed gratitude to Slovakia for standing up for Hungary, and for justice.

In his post shared on Smer–SD’s Facebook page, the Slovak politician also suggested that if blackmail works in the EU, „then the member states are in fact functioning as colonies.” He emphasized that member states had two options: they either listen to the pro-war position of Brussels, „or they expel me”.

In the case of Hungary, Brussels has so far failed in its economic blackmail, while PM Viktor Orban continues to enjoy the support of the majority of Hungarians. How dare Brussels punish Hungary for its democratic choices and sovereign policy?

– Mr Blaha asked.

„They are willing to do anything for the war against Russia. They are ready to rape European principles – this is madness”, he added.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Nacsa Lőrinc: Egyértelmű üzenetet küldtünk Brüsszelnek, hogy el a kezekkel a rezsitámogatástól

Nacsa Lőrinc: Egyértelmű üzenetet küldtünk Brüsszelnek, hogy el a kezekkel a rezsitámogatástól

origo.hu
Így romantikázott kettesben Tóth Gabi és új barátja

Így romantikázott kettesben Tóth Gabi és új barátja

origo.hu
Lelőtték az Oscar-díjra jelölt film magyar szarvasát, még tart a helyszínelés – nyilatkozott a tulajdonosa

Lelőtték az Oscar-díjra jelölt film magyar szarvasát, még tart a helyszínelés – nyilatkozott a tulajdonosa

borsonline.hu
Kitálalt a román politikus: a román miniszterelnök négy erdélyi megye autonómiáját ígérte Orbánnak

Kitálalt a román politikus: a román miniszterelnök négy erdélyi megye autonómiáját ígérte Orbánnak

mandiner.hu
Sorsfordító lesz a tavasz, ezekre a csillagjegyekre nagy lehetőség vár

Sorsfordító lesz a tavasz, ezekre a csillagjegyekre nagy lehetőség vár

ripost.hu
Így ér el a hídpénzbotrány Soros szervezeteihez

Így ér el a hídpénzbotrány Soros szervezeteihez

hirtv.hu
Körözi a rendőrség a magyar zenészt

Körözi a rendőrség a magyar zenészt

origo.hu
Bundesliga: Rengetegszer visszanéztem a hibámat – Szalai Attila

Bundesliga: Rengetegszer visszanéztem a hibámat – Szalai Attila

nemzetisport.hu
Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

Jürgen Klopp rég várt örömhírt jelentett be középpályásáról

magyarnemzet.hu
Több kamera is rögzítette a pusztítást

Több kamera is rögzítette a pusztítást

magyarnemzet.hu
Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

life.hu
Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.
War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Hungary's state secretary for foreign affairs spoke about a future meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

Ukraine has passed successive laws since 2015 curtailing the rights of the Hungarian minority.
Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

During his visit to Transcarpathia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sat down for talks with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after visiting the cemetery in Uzhhorod (Ungvar).
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Donáth Anna kikotyogta Gyurcsány féltve őrzött titkát

Ebből balhé lesz!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu