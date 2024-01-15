időjárás °C Loránd , Lóránt 2024. január 15.
Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

We need dialogue with Niger, the ministerial commissioner said in a video message posted on his social media.

Due to recent decisions, we now find ourselves in a situation that indirectly jeopardizes Hungary's security and directly threatens that of the European Union,

– emphasized Laszlo Eduard Mathe, the ministerial commissioner in charge of coordinating Hungary's foreign policy in the sub-Saharan region.

These concerns were conveyed through a video message posted on his social media, while the politician checked in from Niger, the first stop on his visit to the Sahel.

The commissioner emphasized that  

If we do not understand how our neighbours' neighbors think, our whole neighborhood will be at risk, so we need to start a dialogue with the Niger government.

Sharing his perspective on his Facebook and X-channel, Laszlo Eduard Mathe highlighted Hungary's commitment to taking responsibility for its own and Europe's external security. He pointed out that Hungary was the first EU country to initiate negotiations with Niger to address the most pressing challenges in the Sahel region: illegal migration and terrorism.

The only path to stability and security starts with negotiations,

 – said Laszlo Eduard Mathe.

Az About According to a post released by the English-language About Hungary portal on Thursday, the risk of migration in the Sahel region, along with the pressure of illegal migration towards Europe, has seen a continuous increase in recent times.

This escalating situation presents a serious threat to the security of the European Union and, consequently, to Hungary. Recognizing the pivotal role of Nigeria in controlling migration routes, Hungary has proactively initiated a dialogue with the relevant Nigerian authorities to comprehend the stance and perspectives of the current Nigerian government.

In its dealings with the Nigerian leadership, Hungary adheres to established practices within the Western alliance system. The region has witnessed a recent upsurge in the threat of terrorism, contributing to a deterioration in the living conditions of the local population. Hungary seeks to understand how it can collaborate with pertinent partners on this issue, based on the principle of local assistance. In light of this, Hungary expresses its readiness to engage in diplomatic consultations with the political leaders of Niger concerning the aforementioned issues.

 

Cover photo: Colonel Ibroh Amadou Bacharou, member of the military junta, greets protesters against the French military presence in the Nigerian capital Niamey on September 16, 2023 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Issifou Djibo)

 

 

Csépányi Balázs

Nagy Feró nem fér a bőrébe, ezért nagyon ki fogja húzni a gyufát

Ami a szívén, az a száján.

