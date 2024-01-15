Europe's Security Starts in the Sahel!

The commissioner emphasized that

If we do not understand how our neighbours' neighbors think, our whole neighborhood will be at risk, so we need to start a dialogue with the Niger government.

Sharing his perspective on his Facebook and X-channel, Laszlo Eduard Mathe highlighted Hungary's commitment to taking responsibility for its own and Europe's external security. He pointed out that Hungary was the first EU country to initiate negotiations with Niger to address the most pressing challenges in the Sahel region: illegal migration and terrorism.

The only path to stability and security starts with negotiations,

– said Laszlo Eduard Mathe.

According to a post released by the English-language About Hungary portal on Thursday, the risk of migration in the Sahel region, along with the pressure of illegal migration towards Europe, has seen a continuous increase in recent times.

This escalating situation presents a serious threat to the security of the European Union and, consequently, to Hungary. Recognizing the pivotal role of Nigeria in controlling migration routes, Hungary has proactively initiated a dialogue with the relevant Nigerian authorities to comprehend the stance and perspectives of the current Nigerian government.