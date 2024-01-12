Fidesz MEP: What's Due To Hungarians Is Due!

The politician told commercial Hir TV that the disbursement of EU funds to Hungary has unequivocally exposed the failure of the treacherous policy pursued by the Hungarian left.

Since 2019, immediately following the last European Parliament elections, the Hungarian dollar left has persistently pursued a policy of incessant attacks and betrayals of Hungarian interests in every EU forum. Essentially, they utilized every available means to obstruct Hungary from rightfully accessing the EU funds that it's entitled to,

– the Fidesz MEP has said, noting that left-wing politicians made no effort to conceal their activities.

Mr Deutsch recalled how former PM Ferenc Gyurcsany, the leader of Hungary's so-called "dollar left," praised himself in a radio interview less than a year ago. Gyurcsany enthusiastically detailed ideas, arguments, and lies aimed at politically blackmailing Hungary and providing a platform for Brussels bureaucrats to withhold funds entitled to Hungary for many years