The results bear out preliminary expectations, but there were still some surprises.

The ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrats (Fidesz-KDNP) remains the political entity with the strongest support, according to the latest representative party preference survey conducted by the Republikon Institute, as shared on their social media page. The survey shows that Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition (DK) party, which is supported by 12 percent of the total population (eligible to vote), is in second place at 19 percent among party voters, up one percent since the end of last year. In third place by a slight margin, is the right-wing Our Homeland (MH), supported by six percent of the total population and nine percent of party voters.

In fourth place, the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) surprisingly edged ahead of Momentum.

Although both parties each have five percent support within the total population, eight percent of party voters would vote for the Two-tailed Dog Party, while only seven percent for Momentum.

The sixth most popular party is still the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), but it has now dropped below five percent, with only three percent support among the total population, compared to five percent among party voters.

MSZP is followed by Politics can be different-Greens (LMP), Jobbik-Conservatives (Jobbik) and Dialogue-Greens (Parbeszed), which each only managed to gain two percent of the total population's support. Of these, LMP is in the best position, having managed four percent among party voters, while Jobbik and Dialogue-Greens have only three percent each.

It is also important to highlight that 34% of the total population eligible to vote is undecided about their party preference in an election.