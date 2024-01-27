időjárás °C Angelika 2024. január 27.
Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Magyar Nemzet
48 perce
Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

The results bear out preliminary expectations, but there were still some surprises. 

The ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrats (Fidesz-KDNP) remains the political entity with the strongest support, according to the latest representative party preference survey conducted by the Republikon Institute, as shared on their social media page. The survey shows that Ferenc Gyurcsany's Democratic Coalition (DK) party, which is supported by 12 percent of the total population (eligible to vote), is in second place at 19 percent among party voters, up one percent since the end of last year. In third place by a slight margin, is the right-wing Our Homeland (MH), supported by six percent of the total population and nine percent of party voters.

In fourth place, the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) surprisingly edged ahead of Momentum.

Although both parties each have five percent support within the total population, eight percent of party voters would vote for the Two-tailed Dog Party, while only seven percent for Momentum.

The sixth most popular party is still the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP), but it has now dropped below five percent, with only three percent support among the total population, compared to five percent among party voters.

MSZP is followed by Politics can be different-Greens (LMP), Jobbik-Conservatives (Jobbik) and Dialogue-Greens (Parbeszed), which each only managed to gain two percent of the total population's support. Of these, LMP is in the best position, having managed four percent among party voters, while Jobbik and Dialogue-Greens have only three percent each.  

 

 

It is also important to highlight that 34% of the total population eligible to vote is undecided about their party preference in an election.

 

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

Ajánló

Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Foreign leaders are supporting the Ukrainian authorities' policy of genocide and terrorism, the chairman says.
Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

Hungarians Use Consultation To Protest Against Brussels’ Elitist Policies

The social consensus has demonstrated the government's clear, democratic legitimacy, according to the Budapest-based the Center for Fundamental Rights.
Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

PM Ulf Kristersson has accepted PM Viktor Orban's invitation, but it is not yet clear when the Swedish prime minister will visit Hungary.
HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

Another twelve European partners contribute to the research.
Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

The rainbow government coalition has to navigate turbulent waters to stay afloat.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Veiszer Alinda titokzatos vendége fröcsögve szidta Orbánékat

Itt tart ma a baloldal.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
