időjárás °C Karola , Károly 2024. január 28.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Karola, Károly
2024. január 28.
magyar

News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Origo
2 órája
News Portals, Including Soros's Blog, Enriched with Rolling Dollars

Magyar Jeti Zrt., which operates the left-wing portals 444.hu, known as Soros's mouthpiece, and Qubit.hu, has won in the tender for independent media support posted jointly by the US Embassy in Budapest, the Mertek Media Monitor NGO and the Hungarian Environmental Partnership Foundation (Okotars), in which the media company, headed by such names as Peter Uj and Gabor Kardos, will receive more than 16 million HUF (about €41 thousand). This is further proof of the magnitude of foreign money being pumped into Hungary's "dollar media" for the sole aim of serving foreign donors and their interests in exchange for funding. Here are the details.

A document accessible on the Mertek Media Monitor website reveals which media outlets will receive funding from the US Embassy in Budapest's media support tender announced last autumn.

According to Origo's information, 32 applications were received by the deadline, but 6 of them, not named, were excluded over formalities. 

Of a total of 26 valid applications, 15 have now been awarded grants totalling more than 115 million HUF (nearly 300 thousand euros)or 115 608 880 HUF to be precise.

The Magyar Jeti wins double

Based on the decision makers running the tender, 444.hu will receive nearly HUF 10.25 million (almost €26.4 thousand), while its sister newspaper Qubit will receive about HUF 6.45 million (about €16.6 thousand), so the two news outlets of Magyar Jeti Zrt. will have a total of HUF 16.7 million (about €43 thousand) to spend thanks to the media funding support of the US donors;

Others receiving large sums

The foundation that runs Tilos Radio will receive just over HUF 10 million (almost €26 thousad). The Debreciner, a local portal based in Debrecen, will receive HUF 9.99 million. The publisher Alhambra-Press Bt putting out Atlatszo and Magyar Hang, was also granted a similar amounts.

Liberty Press Kft, which operates the weekly newspaper Jelen, will receive HUF 9.5 million, while the Equal Opportunities and Sustainability Association, publisher of the local websites Borsod24, Szol24 and Szabolcs24, will receive HUF 9.3 million. The Magyar Narancs website is also among the lucky applicants receiving HUF 9.9 million.

However, Van Masik Zrt., which operates Telex.hu, is also being granted some of the funding. According to the data, the company received HUF 7.8 million (over €20 thousand), while Klubradio received HUF 5.1 million (over €13 thousand) from the US Embassy in Budapest. 

In addition, the pro-environment protection portal Greenfo received a HUF 5 million grant, while the local Szabad Pecs received HUF 4 million. Az elet meg minden (life and everything) podcast, run by Masfel Flekk Kft., was awarded HUF 3.4 million and the association running the Nyugat.hu portal will receive HUF 4.98 million.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pexels)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Hídpénzbotrány: bíróság elé áll a számlagyáras jogász, Vig Mór

Hídpénzbotrány: bíróság elé áll a számlagyáras jogász, Vig Mór

origo.hu
Észak-Korea halálos fenyegetést küldött a világnak

Észak-Korea halálos fenyegetést küldött a világnak

origo.hu
Horváth Csengét "lehozta az életről" Azahriah-koncertje, megvan az őszinte véleménye

Horváth Csengét "lehozta az életről" Azahriah-koncertje, megvan az őszinte véleménye

borsonline.hu
Kínos baki: Így lett foltos az RTL-es műsorvezető ruhája

Kínos baki: Így lett foltos az RTL-es műsorvezető ruhája

mandiner.hu
Rossz napszakban használjuk a dezodort - állítja a bőrgyógyász

Rossz napszakban használjuk a dezodort - állítja a bőrgyógyász

life.hu
Szentmise alatt támadtak Törökországban iszlamisták a hívekre, egy embert megöltek + videók

Szentmise alatt támadtak Törökországban iszlamisták a hívekre, egy embert megöltek + videók

hirtv.hu
Extrém rövid bőrszoknyában mutogatja nagát Jákob Zoltán elhagyott szeretője - kép

Extrém rövid bőrszoknyában mutogatja nagát Jákob Zoltán elhagyott szeretője - kép

origo.hu
Szoboszlai Dominikék fájdalma, megdöbbentő bejelentés Xaviról, meggyaláznák Pelé holttestét

Szoboszlai Dominikék fájdalma, megdöbbentő bejelentés Xaviról, meggyaláznák Pelé holttestét

origo.hu
Történelemhamisítás, ahogy egy brüsszelita csinálja

Történelemhamisítás, ahogy egy brüsszelita csinálja

magyarnemzet.hu
„Egy nyafogó bohóc, akit mindenki kiröhög” – az UEFA elnöke Romániába üzent

„Egy nyafogó bohóc, akit mindenki kiröhög” – az UEFA elnöke Romániába üzent

magyarnemzet.hu
Új világrendet teremt Oroszország

Új világrendet teremt Oroszország

magyarnemzet.hu
Nagy Ervin keményen nekiugrott Rákay Philip torkának, és a Megafont is megtámadta

Nagy Ervin keményen nekiugrott Rákay Philip torkának, és a Megafont is megtámadta

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Tensions Between Ukraine's Political and Military Leaders Behind Downed Plane

Russia's communication is consistent, while the Ukrainians have come up with five or six variations a theme.
PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

PM Orban Fortified with Hungarian's Bona Fide Position at EU Summit

The government spokesperson presented the results of the national consultation on Kossuth Radio MR1.
Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

Hungarian Public Media Calls for Solidarity with Polish Counterparts

On behalf of Hungary's public media, executives expressed their deep concern over the daily political interference in the work of Poland's independent public media.
Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Fidesz Popularity Still Towers, Poll Shows

Currently three parties stand a chance of winning EP mandates, with the Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) already ahead of Momentum, according to survey.
Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Russian State Duma Speaker: Third World War Is Imminent

Foreign leaders are supporting the Ukrainian authorities' policy of genocide and terrorism, the chairman says.
Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary And Moldova Have Fostered Excellent Relations

Hungary and Moldova want to strengthen cooperation even further.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

A mindent látó szem

Eljöhet-e az idő, amikor a nyugat-európai társadalmak újságírói nem írhatnak egy-egy merényletről, mert a cenzor biztonsági okokból azt aggályosnak tartja?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu