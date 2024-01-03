időjárás 11°C Benjámin , Genovéva 2024. január 3.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 11°C
Benjámin, Genovéva
2024. január 3.
magyar

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Magyar Nemzet
56 perce
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

"Some years are best when they come to an end. This is how we feel about 2023", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a new video uploaded to his social media, summarizing the most crucial events of December.

In his engaging "six-shooter" video compilation, the prime minister explained:

Unfortunately, the war is not over. The threat of terrorism is increasing in Europe and the pressure of migration is growing.

Touching on the success of Hungarian football, PM Orban acknowledged the national team's remarkable feat of qualifying for the third consecutive European Championship, to which he reacted by saying: 

2024 will be a good year!

He recalled the recent visit of the Turkish President to Budapest, emphasizing Turkey's status as "a strategic ally of the utmost importance for Hungary." Mr Orban praised Turkey as a robust nation with its own car brand, showcasing a model of it during the visit. In a reciprocal gesture, Hungary's prime minister presented his guest with an exceptionally valuable horse.

One horse's power for 435. I'd like many more deals like this in 2024,

– Viktor Orban said.

In the video, Mr Orban also touched upon his international press briefing, considering it a great opportunity to express his views on key issues. He also discussed Argentina's recently elected  president.

I've never seen anything like this (...) a president campaigning with a chainsaw,

– he recalled, adding that this was not unjustified, given that the country's inflation rate was over 100 percent.

Concluding his video summary of December's key events, PM Orban expressed optimism that

2024 will be a year full of hope, provided that we succeed in cleaning up Brussels and President Trump wins and brings us peace to the Ukraine war.

 

 

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szánthó Miklós: A woke-mozgalom egy összetett veszélyes fertőzés, a magyar recept ennek az ellenszere

Szánthó Miklós: A woke-mozgalom egy összetett veszélyes fertőzés, a magyar recept ennek az ellenszere

origo.hu
Felfoghatatlan tragédia: szilveszter éjszaka leugrott egy társasház tetejéről a magyar színész

Felfoghatatlan tragédia: szilveszter éjszaka leugrott egy társasház tetejéről a magyar színész

origo.hu
7 könnyű, mégis laktató zöldségfasírt, ha már unod a húsos ételeket

7 könnyű, mégis laktató zöldségfasírt, ha már unod a húsos ételeket

mindmegette.hu
Eddig lehet harcképtelen Szoboszlai Dominik

Eddig lehet harcképtelen Szoboszlai Dominik

hirtv.hu
2024 is a szakítások éve lesz? Máris megvan az év első sztárválása

2024 is a szakítások éve lesz? Máris megvan az év első sztárválása

ripost.hu
Elege lett Bujtor István fiának: „Az a dolgom, hogy leírjam az igazságot”

Elege lett Bujtor István fiának: „Az a dolgom, hogy leírjam az igazságot”

mandiner.hu
Súlyos balesetben totálkárosra törték a magyar zenész autóját

Súlyos balesetben totálkárosra törték a magyar zenész autóját

origo.hu
Varga Dániel: A magyar vízilabda-válogatott éremesélyes lesz az olimpián

Varga Dániel: A magyar vízilabda-válogatott éremesélyes lesz az olimpián

origo.hu
Huszonnyolc kiskorú került kórházba, mert integetve sétáltak el a mérték mellett szilveszterkor

Huszonnyolc kiskorú került kórházba, mert integetve sétáltak el a mérték mellett szilveszterkor

magyarnemzet.hu
Merjünk nyüszíteni!

Merjünk nyüszíteni!

magyarnemzet.hu
Látszattevékenység az Amnesty International Magyarország-féle jogvédelem

Látszattevékenység az Amnesty International Magyarország-féle jogvédelem

magyarnemzet.hu
Előzzük meg a pneumococcus baktérium okozta megbetegedéseket (x)

Előzzük meg a pneumococcus baktérium okozta megbetegedéseket (x)

haon.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The three leaders described family as the best environment for raising children, who mark the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth.
Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Foreign Minister Szijjarto confirmed reports that Hamas had killed another Israeli-Hungarian national.
Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

Donald Tusk Acts Fast To Censor Right-Wing Views In Public Media

The new Polish government may have instructed PAP, the Polish state news agency, not to publish the opposition's statement.
President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

President Novak: We Trust In Talent, Diligence, Grace + Video

In her New Year’s speech, President Novak wished all Hungarians a year filled with hope.
PM Orban’s Office Chief Makes Key Announcement On Teachers’ Pay Rise

PM Orban’s Office Chief Makes Key Announcement On Teachers’ Pay Rise

Brussels has yet to issue the final signature required for the pay rise, but the interior ministry has already initiated preparations for a 32-percent wage hike.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Vérben forgó szemmel támadta Orbánt a levitézlett politológus

Vidáman indult az új év a Klubrádióban.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu