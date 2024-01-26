időjárás °C Paula , Vanda 2024. január 26.
Paula, Vanda
2024. január 26.
Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Sweden's prime minister and foreign minister have reacted to a recent interview with Hungarian House Speaker Laszlo Kover, who emphasized that he does not support Sweden's NATO accession bid. According to Swedish politicians, Sweden has not insulted Hungary.

As highlighted in our previous article, Hungarian House Speaker Laszlo Kover conducted a telephone interview with the Index news site regarding Sweden's NATO membership. Mr. Kover expressed frustration, stating, "We've simply had enough of our country being a cheap playground for bored politicians who, when they can't think of anything else or want to divert public attention from other issues, wipe their muddy shoes in Hungary." He emphasized that he aligns with the faction of Fidesz that does not support Sweden's NATO membership.

Sweden has insulted Hungary, and its parliament shows no urgency in approving Sweden's NATO application,

– Mr Kover emphasized during the interview.

Sweden's Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, responded to the House Speaker's comments  in the press. Mr Billstrom stated that he did not believe he had offended Hungary in his capacity as foreign minister. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson echoed the sentiment, maintaining that Sweden had not insulted Hungary.

Countries having different views is nothing new. They can still both be members of NATO, where they can take advantage of internal cooperation within the alliance,

– the Swedish prime minister said.

According to Sweden's head of government, there is no need for negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership. "There is nothing to discuss," he asserted, adding, "We are ready for NATO." Mr Kristersson emphasized that Hungary and Sweden have much to discuss, though he did not disclose whether he would visit Hungary before or after the Hungarian parliament ratifies the treaty.

No date has been set yet. Both of us have busy schedules and these things usually take time, to work out which dates would be suitable. But I'll see you in Brussels next week,

– PM Ulf Kristersson concluded his statement.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet also conducted an interview with Agnes Vadai, an opposition MEP of the Hungarian Democratic Coalition (DK) party,  who said: "We, in the opposition, will request an extraordinary parliamentary session with the House Speaker, but I have no idea how that will unfold. Anything can happen until February 26. 

Despite the recent statements of Sweden's prime minister and foreign minister, Hungarians have seen how Sweden has insulted their country on countless occasions in recent years. 

 

Cover photo: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a round table discussion during the EU summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on December 15, 2023 (Photo: AFP/John Thys)

