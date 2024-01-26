Swedish PM and FM React to Hungarian House Speaker's Remarks

As highlighted in our previous article, Hungarian House Speaker Laszlo Kover conducted a telephone interview with the Index news site regarding Sweden's NATO membership. Mr. Kover expressed frustration, stating, "We've simply had enough of our country being a cheap playground for bored politicians who, when they can't think of anything else or want to divert public attention from other issues, wipe their muddy shoes in Hungary." He emphasized that he aligns with the faction of Fidesz that does not support Sweden's NATO membership.
Sweden has insulted Hungary, and its parliament shows no urgency in approving Sweden's NATO application,
– Mr Kover emphasized during the interview.