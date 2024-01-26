According to Sweden's head of government, there is no need for negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership. "There is nothing to discuss," he asserted, adding, "We are ready for NATO." Mr Kristersson emphasized that Hungary and Sweden have much to discuss, though he did not disclose whether he would visit Hungary before or after the Hungarian parliament ratifies the treaty.

No date has been set yet. Both of us have busy schedules and these things usually take time, to work out which dates would be suitable. But I'll see you in Brussels next week,

– PM Ulf Kristersson concluded his statement.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet also conducted an interview with Agnes Vadai, an opposition MEP of the Hungarian Democratic Coalition (DK) party, who said: "We, in the opposition, will request an extraordinary parliamentary session with the House Speaker, but I have no idea how that will unfold. Anything can happen until February 26.

Despite the recent statements of Sweden's prime minister and foreign minister, Hungarians have seen how Sweden has insulted their country on countless occasions in recent years.