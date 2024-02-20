Aladár , Álmos 2024. február 20.
Aladár, Álmos
2024. február 20.
Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

Magyar Nemzet
41 perce
The dinner hosted by Soros in Munich was attended by leading US and European politicians.

"I am honored to help host this year's joint dinner of the Open Society Foundations, ECFR and the Munich Security Policy Conference. Ursula von der Leyen delivered a great opening speech. 

Thank you to EU leaders, Senators and staff from the US administration for joining us,

– wrote the heir to the Soros empire on his social media. Alex Soros has also attached several photos to his post, showing many European leaders attending the globalist briefing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Alex Soros's right, was clearly in high spirits.  

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen and Alex Soros (Source: Facebook/Alexander Soros)

Ajánló

"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

Herbert Kickl, president of the Freedom Party of Austria, has called for rigorous deportations, saying there is nothing wrong with 'remigration'.
Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

The government is taking steps.
US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

The US delegation urged the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession bid, but they have trust in PM Orban's words.
European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

In the EP elections, Europeans will have the opportunity to force the Brussels elite to change course, the analyst says.
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system, the government spokeswoman posted on social media.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

In his state of the nation address, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set out the national strategy for 2024.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Az Orbán-gyűlölő Kéri László fejest ugrott a baloldali fekáliatengerbe

A szaktekintély megmártózott.

