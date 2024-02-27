Brussels’ Power Play: Disdain for the Common Citizen

Brussels bureaucrats have penned a report on a draft resolution by the European Parliament and Council of Europe regarding the transparency of political advertising. On behalf of the LIBE Committee, the opinions were presented by Hungarian MEP Anna Donath, the president of the Momentum party.

European bureaucrats want to push through an EU proposal on political advertising that would give Brussels the power to censor and influence the outcome of member states' election campaigns. It is clear that this new legislation ignores national interests and limits the sovereignty of member states,

– said Edina Toth during a debate of the European Parliament's plenary session. The Fidesz MEP underlined that „the EU institutions should not be allowed to have jurisdiction over opinions that Brussels does not like”.

While Momentum MEP Anna Donath said that, as a politician, she had a duty to protect voters from political forces trying to manipulate and influence them online, Ms Toth argued that the political leadership in Brussels should not be allowed to encroach further beyond its remit.

Cover photo: Edina Toth, MEP of the co-ruling Fidesz–Christian Democratic (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)