HírlevélElőfizetés
Brussels’ Power Play: Disdain for the Common Citizen

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Brussels’ Power Play: Disdain for the Common Citizen

European bureaucrats are trying to push through an EU proposal on political advertising that would give Brussels the power to censor political ads, Fidesz MEP Edina Toth told the plenary session of the European Parliament.

Brussels bureaucrats have penned a report on a draft resolution by the European Parliament and Council of Europe regarding the transparency of political advertising. On behalf of the LIBE Committee, the opinions were presented by Hungarian MEP Anna Donath, the president of the Momentum party. 

European bureaucrats want to push through an EU proposal on political advertising that would give Brussels the power to censor and influence the outcome of member states' election campaigns. It is clear that this new legislation ignores national interests and limits the sovereignty of member states,

–  said Edina Toth during a debate of the European Parliament's plenary session. The Fidesz MEP underlined that „the EU institutions should not be allowed to have jurisdiction over opinions that Brussels does not like”. 

While Momentum MEP Anna Donath said that, as a politician, she had a duty to protect voters from political forces trying to manipulate and influence them online, Ms Toth argued that the political leadership in Brussels should not be allowed to encroach further beyond its remit.

Cover photo: Edina Toth, MEP of the co-ruling Fidesz–Christian Democratic (KDNP) party alliance (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

Ajánló

MPs Elect New President of the Republic

MPs Elect New President of the Republic

Hungary's National Assembly accepted outgoing head of state Katalin Novak's resignation.
Leaving Nothing To Chance, Pressman Repeatedly Checks On Dollar Left in Parliament

Leaving Nothing To Chance, Pressman Repeatedly Checks On Dollar Left in Parliament

Even in parliament, the dollar left is dancing to Washington's tune under the stern gaze of US observers.
War Reporter Who Fooled The Taliban, Was in US Arrest, Is Wanted By Houthis

War Reporter Who Fooled The Taliban, Was in US Arrest, Is Wanted By Houthis

Mohammed Al Arab has covered eleven wars and had many a narrow escape.
PM Orban: The Rules Must Guarantee That This Never Reoccurs

PM Orban: The Rules Must Guarantee That This Never Reoccurs

There was only one way to decide the clemency issue, and that was to reject it. Hungary has zero tolerance in cases related to child protection.
Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

Hungary FM Reacts To Trump's South Carolina Victory

In his latest Facebook post, FM Szijjarto welcomed Donald Trump's landslide victory. Earlier, Mr Trump had described Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as a tough, smart man.
FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

FinMin: Remembrance Is Key, To Make Future Generations More Protected

Until now, communism has been the only system that elevated the standardization of individuals to the level of ideology.
Szajlai Csaba

Nyergelj, fordulj, magyar gazdaság!

A tavalyi megroggyanás után a 2024-es esztendő a növekedés erősítésének az éve lehet.

