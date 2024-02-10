Brussels Requires Detailed Reform Plan From Kyiv

However, this obviously requires reforms that are often costly, which is why we need to provide additional resources. The same expectations apply to them. To receive funding, they have to submit a plan to the European Commission with an annual breakdown. With this program, we can create a situation by the end of this financial period, by 2027, where we would be able to provide the Western Balkan countries with funds reaching ninety per cent of the intensity level that member states benefiting from the Cohesion and Structural Funds have. We would thus achieve a significant acceleration in reforms and integration in tandem. One example is the Single European Payments Area (SEPA), which means that citizens and companies in the member states can make financial transactions within the EU at exactly the same cost as if they did them in their own country. This has also driven down the cost of financial transactions in Europe steeply. If the Western Balkans were part of the SEPA, the investment climate would greatly improve, because at the moment, businesses incur substantial transaction costs. But equally important for the Western Balkans are the bank transfers that Western Balkan citizens working in the European Union make every month. A significant saving could be achieved there immediately and tangibly. This is what we are working on now and I hope that this will be the first area where the Western Balkan countries can perceive that they have entered into the EU market.

In summary, the Western Balkans are not forgotten, despite the fact that they receive somewhat less attention. They are making serious progress and have been waiting for a long time. It is high time for us to catch up so that progress can be palpable for citizens and businesses.

The budget under your oversight has been increased several times, with two billion euros for migration and border management and 7.6 billion euros for the neighborhood and the world heading. What is the Commission's aim with these amounts and how does the term migration and border management differ from, say, halting migration?

This is essentially semantics, it's nothing new. I have been trying to resolve this since the beginning of my term by filling it with real content.

Border protection was not an issue for the previous Commission. That's why it was not addressed. My starting point was that the protection of European borders does not end at Europe's external borders. We will only be able to protect our borders and decide for ourselves who can enter the European Union if our southern neighborhood and the Western Balkans are also able to do so.

That's why we help them. This was a major change of approach. It is clear that the member states are also adopting this position, and that's why they are providing additional resources to help strengthen border protection in third countries. Obviously, it is not human smugglers who should decide who can enter the territory of the European Union, and it would be good if this were not up to them. It is also clear that we need to work with our neighbors, whether in the Balkans or with our southern neighbors, to crack down on these now highly organised people smuggling networks. We are also getting additional resources for this. At the same time, the reality is that southern neighborhood countries face significant economic challenges. If we look at Egypt alone, the country is struggling with its third or fourth crisis under my term, because it is directly affected by both the crisis in Gaza and the crisis unfolding in the Red Sea. In the midst of these crises, Egypt is also providing for a large mass of migrants on its territory.

Consequently, if Europe is serious about its own security, it must be serious about the security of its neighbors. And this means that Europe must help in border protection there, and also assist in building the economy.

The renewed partnership with Morocco and Tunisia are therefore very important, and I hope that a similar partnership will be developed with Egypt soon. Perhaps it will take only a few weeks before we can make a major announcement. The additional resources are a proof that this new approach that I have been trying to promote is now endorsed EU leaders. The purpose of these resources is to address migration and its external dimensions. So, going beyond semantics, I think we should look at what these funds are allocated for.

If I look at the debates that took place five years ago, I can say that the European Commission's terminology of that time is a thing of the past.

We are moving much closer to the position of those member states that focused primarily on border protection at the time.

Speaking about the external dimensions of migration, Turkiye must be touched on. An EU-Turkiye plan was in the pipeline in cooperation with the European External Action Service (EEAS), but this has not been accomplished yet. What constitutes Turkiye's priority role for Europe?

Additional resources have also been allocated for Turkiye. I very much hope that that the reason why this debate has not taken place yet - although we proposed it last November - is because this allocation was not in place.