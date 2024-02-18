Bernadett 2024. február 18.
Bernadett
2024. február 18.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

 "In his 25th state of the nation address, Viktor Orban reaffirmed the moral posture of the national side and that in Hungary children are sacred and inviolable, and that there is no mercy for pedophiles, which is why the government is drafting a new, stricter child protection legislative package to supplement the existing set of regulations," the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in an analysis of the prime minister's annual speech.  "In addition to an assessment of the current political situation, the prime minister outlined a future strategy that could make Hungary the center of gravity in the Carpathian Basin," the analysis highlights.

As in recent years, PM Orban presented the medium-term national policy plans. The government's goal for Hungary is to return to the path it was forced to leave because of the coronavirus crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war:

high economic growth, low inflation, a rational green policy and an endeavor to benefit from global restructuring. The biggest competitive advantage in this context is political stability, allowing for rapid adaptation and sovereign decision-making,

the analysis pointed out.

Energy independence in focus

Speaking about national strategic goals, the prime minister highlighted Hungary's energy independence, the reinforcement of the Hungarian standard of living and the restoration of European competitiveness. PM Orban's annual assessment can also be seen as an event that sought to set the agenda for the European right wing, which considers national independence to be a value. Hungary's prime minister offered a real right-wing alternative, including maintaining a pro-peace stance, curbing illegal immigration, abandoning the sanctions policy, rationalizing the EU's enlargement policy and rejecting joint borrowing.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Varkert Bazaar in Budapest on February 17, 2024 (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak/MTI)

PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

The resignation was appropriate, and it will strengthen us, Hungary's prime minister said at the beginning of his speech.
Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Said to be bipartisan yet a one-sided group of US senators is scheduled to arrive in Budapest.
Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

"We are a sovereign country, and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies, " Hungary's foreign minister said in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia's secret services and military leadership are operating effectively, according to the Russian Federation's Ambassador to Budapest.
How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

"The news about the textbook came to the Hungarian media from a biased news outlet and in a deliberately distorted form.”
Sanctions Slowly, But Surely Encroaching On Russia-Hungary Ties

Sanctions Slowly, But Surely Encroaching On Russia-Hungary Ties

"We are not trying to convince each other that our views are the only viable option.”
