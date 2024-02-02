Here Is Proof of Brussels' Interference In Sex Education



Background Society has published a call on its Facebook page, urging individuals to join the Hungarian team of the Erasmus+ initiative. One such program, DragTivism, has been previously covered by our paper. These initiatives fall under the LGBTQ+ category of the Erasmus+ program, boasting a total budget of €2,429,266, or nearly one billion Hungarian forints, all funded by the European Union's budget.

But, what is DragTivism?

"DragTivism" – according to the description – is an acronym for drag personality and activism. A drag person (drag queen) is a man who, in addition to wearing flamboyant clothing, usually emphasizes his femininity through exaggerated make-up and behavior. In its Facebook post, Background Society highlights the promises of the program:

This is a chance to deepen your knowledge of LGBTQIA+ culture and celebrate it.

DragTivism has received 32 579 euros, or approximately 12.5 million forints, from the Erasmus+ framework, according to the European Commission's page. The program will also involve professionals in the training process, drag artists such as Ru Jazzle, who has less than 700 followers on YouTube.

Nevertheless, the programs are certain to have a profound impact on participants. DragTivism's Facebook page also posts participant letters, one of which notes: