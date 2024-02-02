időjárás °C Aida , Karolina 2024. február 2.
2024. február 2.
Here Is Proof of Brussels' Interference In Sex Education

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Here Is Proof of Brussels' Interference In Sex Education

Youth Forward (Fiatalok Előre) and Background Society (Háttér Társaság) are among the NGOs participating as partner organizations in the ongoing LGBTQ+ propaganda programs funded by Erasmus+. Magyar Nemzet has previously shed light on Brussels' support for initiatives aimed at promoting the acceptance of different sexual orientations, even targeting age groups as young as 13 years old. 

 


Background Society has published a call on its Facebook page, urging individuals to join the Hungarian team of the Erasmus+ initiative. One such program, DragTivism, has been previously covered by our paper. These initiatives fall under the LGBTQ+ category of the Erasmus+ program, boasting a total budget of €2,429,266, or nearly one billion Hungarian forints, all funded by the European Union's budget.

 

But, what is DragTivism?

"DragTivism" – according to the description – is an acronym for drag personality and activism. A drag person (drag queen) is a man who, in addition to wearing flamboyant clothing, usually emphasizes his femininity through exaggerated make-up and behavior. In its Facebook post, Background Society highlights the promises of the program:

This is a chance to deepen your knowledge of LGBTQIA+ culture and celebrate it.

DragTivism has received 32 579 euros, or approximately 12.5 million forints, from the Erasmus+ framework, according to the European Commission's page. The program will also involve professionals in the training process, drag artists such as Ru Jazzle, who has less than 700 followers on YouTube.

Nevertheless, the programs are certain to have a profound impact on participants. DragTivism's Facebook page also posts participant letters, one of which notes:

DragTivism has healing powers, a cure for bigotry, small-mindedness and hatred. It is such a joyful, empowering project for both participants and leaders. Dragtivism has changed me forever.

One individual has been so grateful after completing the program that he expressed his intention, in writing, to donate money to a transgender rights charity. He also asked the readers to do the same.

 

What’s the path to tolerance?

The Road to Tolerance program has received a more modest slice of the budget – around HUF 11.5 million – from the Erasmus+ initiative. They have come up with some really constructive ideas, such as informing students about ways to prevent bullying in schools. The program below, for example, will form an integral part of the training:

[Participants] will meet with representatives of the [Lithuanian] National LGBTQ Rights Organization - they are encouraged to change their behavior and attitudes towards discrimination.

In a Facebook post, no longer available at the time this article was published, the NGO called Youth Forward reports that the program had eight Hungarian participants.

 

So,what else does EU taxpayers’ money go for?

When exploring the Erasmus+ website, we can identify the following programs without the need to list them all 

  • United Choir for Gender Equality (the program promises to introduce participants to their culture through music, increase their knowledge of concepts related to gender identity, sexual orientation, gender stereotypes and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community).
  • Building the capacity of residential care providers for older people to provide more inclusive ("inclusive" is a term frequently used by the gender lobbyists to refer to the acceptance of the full spectrum of gender minorities) services to older LBGTI+ users.
  • Rainbow Peer Forces.
  • Preparing for EuroPride in Thessaloniki.
  • Adult training for LBGTI activists under the Erasmus+ EU program.
  • Missing pieces for educators and any interested local parties or stakeholders on inclusive sport.

 

Cover photo: Participants of the 28th Budapest Pride marching on Andrassy Boulevard on July 15, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Tamás Kovács)

Antifa to Strike in Budapest Again + Video

Antifa to Strike in Budapest Again + Video

Police in the capital are preparing for increased presence.
Center for Fundamental Rights: When Threats Fail, EU Summit Hammers Out Deal

Center for Fundamental Rights: When Threats Fail, EU Summit Hammers Out Deal

The Hungarian government has never opposed financial support for Ukraine in principle, but has reservations about the means of provision.
PM Orban: Peace Requires a Change in Europe + Video

PM Orban: Peace Requires a Change in Europe + Video

"Brussels is suffering from war fever with European leaders using pro-war logic," Hungary's prime minister said.
Incensed Italian Press Ignores Bloody Far-Left Manhunt

Incensed Italian Press Ignores Bloody Far-Left Manhunt

Right-wing politicians have also pointed out that no footage of the bloody attacks has been released.
Brussels Supports Projects Raising Suspicion of Pedophilia

Brussels Supports Projects Raising Suspicion of Pedophilia

This is what the EU spends its budget: choir for gender equality or exploring the drag personality of 14-year-olds.
PM Orban: We Received Guarantees That Hungary's Money Will Not Go to Ukraine

PM Orban: We Received Guarantees That Hungary's Money Will Not Go to Ukraine

"We fought it out", Hungary's prime minister said.
Csépányi Balázs

Pataky Attila kemény jobbegyenesébe beleszaladtak Gyurcsány emberei

Rá kellett számolni a balosokra.

