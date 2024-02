Ajánló

Fidesz MEP: Hungarians Gave Their Opinion on Ukraine's EU Membership and The War + Video

Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch recalled that opposition lawmaker Peter Marki-Zay would have sent Hungarian soldiers to the front line.

PM Orban: EU Summit Kicks Off Soon

Checking in from his social media page, Hungary's prime minister underlined that preparations were now heavily underway.

Hungary and Ukraine Engaged In Meaningful Dialogue

We asked Sandor Seremet about the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjárto to Uzhhorod.

Maintaining International Attention Crucial for Preserving Stability in the Western Balkans

Hungary has an interest in the stability of the South-Eastern European region, said Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, who met his Bosnian counterpart in Sarajevo.

Romanian Publicist: This Is The Extent of EU’s Capacities Against Hungary

"In Hungary, a clear majority sees a well-reasoned, balanced path for Europe, all in the spirit of the continent's Christian roots.”

"Brussels To Face The Biggest Scandal In Its History”

A politician from Slovakia's ruling party has taken a hard line against the EU, opting to side with Hungary.