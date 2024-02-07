The portal also highlighted that Petro Poroshenko assumed power after Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, was overthrown with effective contributions from Soros’s network. The Maidan Square events that ended in a bloody revolution led to the departure of Yanukovych. The International Renaissance Foundation, Soros’s foundation in Ukraine, also played an active role in the events, after which Soros’s trusted people easily infiltrated the country’s new leadership in order to assert the speculator’s interests. The method was the usual one: foundations and organisations with the generous financial backing of George Soros had been building up their networks in Ukraine for decades, gaining influence and then becoming involved in what started as peaceful student protests in Maidan Square, the V4NA news agency wrote.

This also raises serious questions regarding the goals of the Action for Democracy in Hungary, whose activities the intelligence services described as a national security risk.

Soros's independence called into question

The International Crisis Group (ICG) – where Clark was a board member when he worked in Ukraine as mentioned in the video – is a global deep state organization. Its board of trustees today includes George Soros and the 94-year-old speculator's son Alex Soros, who took over the family empire of foundations last year. ICG engages in "resolving" international conflicts, with a push in the direction of the liberal world order. Observers, such as a Swedish peace research institute, have therefore questioned ICG's proclaimed 'independence', precisely because of the involvement of people like Soros and Clark.