Korányi Dávid bevallotta: civileken át, de valójában az ellenzéket támogatják

magyar

Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

As early as the "Maidan Revolution" in 2014, George Soros was diligently plotting to subvert Ukraine, finding an ally for the operation in the person of US General Wesley Clark. The well tested liberal scenario serves as an admonition of Action for Democracy's aims in Hungary, especially as pro-war Clark was an advisor to the Hungarian opposition.

It is not a recent development that George Soros intervenes in the domestic politics of European countries – take for instance the 2022 elections in Hungary. He did this in the past and this is what happened in Ukraine in 2014, the  Mandiner news portal wrote. The portal pointed out that the businessman and a prominent figure active at Action for Democracy have been working together for a decade to align Ukraine with global liberal interests.

In this context, a video recording leaked on X is of interest, showing Wesley Clark, former US general and NATO commander-in-chief, talking about his collaboration with the Hungarian-born speculator:

When I worked in Ukraine in 2014, I did it with George. I was on the board of the International Crisis Group at the time. That's why I know a lot of Europeans. And George funded the Open Society Institute in Ukraine.

 Soros takes a pro-war stance

After the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, George Soros said that the Russian invasion - in which Kiev's receipt of Western arms supplies, bypassing the so-called Minsk agreement, certainly played a role - could be the beginning of a third world war. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible.

The Mandiner portal highlighted that the words of Clark, whom Hungarian Peter Maki-Zay describes as one of his main consultants, also echo this pro-war stance. 

"I am absolutely not an expert on the issue, which is why I consult experts on the subject, such as former US four-star general Wesley Clark," the opposition's prime ministerial candidate in the 2022 elections told InfoRadio. In the video, Clark also said that the West's provision of weapons for Ukraine could definitely lead to Kyiv regaining Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, but added that Ukraine needs attacking capacities to achieve this.

Many analysts say that active armed intervention by the West would be tantamount to sparking a third world war that Soros talked about as a threat.

Soros applies the same methods in Ukraine as in Hungary or Poland 

Press reports reveal that Soros established a foothold in Ukraine as early as 1989, before the collapse of the Soviet Union. He used the same methods as in Hungary or Poland: influencing politics to steer it in a direction that falls in line with global interest groups and liberal principles. The catchwords were the same as they are today: civil society, rule of law, media independence – as trumpeted by the Action for Democracy that enjoys his support.

Therefore, the speculator spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Ukrainian "civil society" alone, and stated that he was ready to invest as much as  a billion dollars in the country,

Mandiner wrote.

The portal also highlighted that Petro Poroshenko assumed power after Viktor Yanukovych, Ukraine’s pro-Russian president, was overthrown with effective contributions from Soros’s network. The Maidan Square events that ended in a bloody revolution led to the departure of Yanukovych. The International Renaissance Foundation, Soros’s foundation in Ukraine, also played an active role in the events, after which Soros’s trusted people easily infiltrated the country’s new leadership in order to assert the speculator’s interests. The method was the usual one: foundations and organisations with the generous financial backing of George Soros had been building up their networks in Ukraine for decades, gaining influence and then becoming involved in what started as peaceful student protests in Maidan Square, the  V4NA news agency wrote.

This also raises serious questions regarding the goals of the Action for Democracy in Hungary, whose activities the intelligence services described as a  national security risk.

Soros's independence called into question

The International Crisis Group (ICG) – where Clark was a board member when he worked in Ukraine as mentioned in the video – is a global deep state organization. Its board of trustees today includes George Soros and the 94-year-old speculator's son Alex Soros, who took over the family empire of foundations last year. ICG engages in "resolving" international conflicts, with a push in the direction of the liberal world order. Observers, such as a Swedish peace research institute, have therefore questioned ICG's proclaimed 'independence', precisely because of the involvement of people like Soros and Clark.

Cover photo: George Soros, Hungarian-born US businessman (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

Ajánló

Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Contingent of thirty-one Hungarian police officers deploy on new mission to Serbia.
Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

We need a lasting peace in Ukraine.
PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

It's as clear as daylight that change is needed in Brussels, Hungarian MEP says.
Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Russia is planning to attack NATO and anyone who does not see this is a fool, Ukraine's foreign minister says.
US Turns Up the Pressure

US Turns Up the Pressure

Working for those rolling dollars: Pressman personally oversees the opposition's efforts in the National Assembly.
EP Attempts To Set Hungary, Italy Governments At Loggerheads

EP Attempts To Set Hungary, Italy Governments At Loggerheads

Hungarian MEPs were not allowed to speak in the debate, while Eniko Gyori points to a breach of the rules of procedure.
