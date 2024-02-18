Bernadett 2024. február 18.
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

 In her post on social media, Szentkirályi Alexandra, government spokeswoman, wrote: 

„The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system.”

In a post shared earlier, the government spokeswoman highlighted that stricter regulations will be introduced in child protection institutions.

The government has drawn the conclusions

As  Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, at Friday's cabinet briefing, the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has drawn the political conclusions from the case that has dominated the Hungarian public over the past two weeks. "The government has tightened regulation on pedophilia and set up a special register," Gergely Gulyas said. 

Viktor Orban: The ordeal of the victims compels us

In his 25th annual state of the nation address, Viktor Orban emphasized that the Hungarian child protection system must be reinforced, the legal acts designed to protect children must be revised and supplemented, all the way from the constitution to the relevant ministerial decrees.  The ordeal of the victims compels us to reinforce the management and oversight of our child protection institutions as well as the rules and restrictions applicable to the people working there. These must be submitted to the National Assembly in the form of a new child protection legislative package, he said. "The hypocritical and two-faced Left can then do their soldiering there. There, they will have a chance to fight on," PM Orban remarked in his state of the nation address delivered at the Varkert Bazaar.

Cover photo: Government Spokesperson Alexandra Szentkiralyi (Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungarian Right Sets Example, Creates Stable Future Strategy

In his state of the nation address, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has set out the national strategy for 2024.
PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

PM Orban: No Mercy for Pedophile Crimes!

The resignation was appropriate, and it will strengthen us, Hungary's prime minister said at the beginning of his speech.
Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Something Amiss About the Four US Senators' Visit to Budapest

Said to be bipartisan yet a one-sided group of US senators is scheduled to arrive in Budapest.
Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

Hungary FM: A Sovereign Country Should Not Put Pressure on Another

"We are a sovereign country, and we believe that a sovereign country should not put pressure on another, especially when it comes to allies, " Hungary's foreign minister said in response to a question from Magyar Nemzet.
Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia Will Not Go To War With Europe

Russia's secret services and military leadership are operating effectively, according to the Russian Federation's Ambassador to Budapest.
How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

How Did 1956 Revolution Become Nazi Uprising in Russian Textbooks?

"The news about the textbook came to the Hungarian media from a biased news outlet and in a deliberately distorted form.”
