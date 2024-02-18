Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

In her post on social media, Szentkirályi Alexandra, government spokeswoman, wrote:

„The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system.”

In a post shared earlier, the government spokeswoman highlighted that stricter regulations will be introduced in child protection institutions.

The government has drawn the conclusions

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, at Friday's cabinet briefing, the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has drawn the political conclusions from the case that has dominated the Hungarian public over the past two weeks. "The government has tightened regulation on pedophilia and set up a special register," Gergely Gulyas said.

Viktor Orban: The ordeal of the victims compels us

In his 25th annual state of the nation address, Viktor Orban emphasized that the Hungarian child protection system must be reinforced, the legal acts designed to protect children must be revised and supplemented, all the way from the constitution to the relevant ministerial decrees. The ordeal of the victims compels us to reinforce the management and oversight of our child protection institutions as well as the rules and restrictions applicable to the people working there. These must be submitted to the National Assembly in the form of a new child protection legislative package, he said. "The hypocritical and two-faced Left can then do their soldiering there. There, they will have a chance to fight on," PM Orban remarked in his state of the nation address delivered at the Varkert Bazaar.