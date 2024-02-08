Aranka 2024. február 8.
Aranka
2024. február 8.
Stakes High for Hungary in US Presidential Election

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Stakes High for Hungary in US Presidential Election

The Center for Fundamental Rights held the first in its series of events on the US presidential election. Hungary serves as an example for the United States. It would be a mistake to write off Donald Trump, who the Biden administration is seeking to eliminate from the race by employing legal tactics, say experts.

The elections in the United States have a significant impact on Hungarian political life, Peter Torcsi, the operational director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, said.

Under the Trump administration, Hungary was in a position of alliance with the US, while that can't be said with the current administration,

he added, noting that although the presidential candidate has been written off multiple times by many, this would be a mistake.

Source: Center for Fundamental Rights

Torcsi also pointed out that in recent years Hungary and Hungarian conservatives have made many new friends overseas who also share the same Judeo-Christian values-based thinking. 

At the panel discussion, attended by Bryan Leib, Senior Fellow at the Center for Fundamental Rights, Marton Ugrosdy, deputy state secretary in the Office of the Political Director of the PM's Office, Magor Ernyei, director of international relations and Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst both at the think tank, it was said that Hungary serves as an example for the US.

Bryan Leib recalled that many American conservatives are fed up with what is happening in America and look to Hungary as an example. He said this also sends a message to both sides that they are not alone. At stake in this year's elections is the future of American democracy, as the Democrat administration tries to legally sideline its main challenger.

Photo: Center for Fundamental Rights

The speakers agreed that the Biden administration is doing everything it can to sideline Donald Trump in the presidential race, and doesn't shy away from using the judiciary in the process, but they are also committing other forms of fraud to undermine Republicans. This is also taken with outrage in the United States.

Marton Ugrosdy notes that according to the current information, the significance of the 2024 election is that it will be a rematch of the last contest.

The elite live in a bubble and from their point of view everything is fine in the US, but the reality and the personal impressions of Americans are quite the opposite,

he stated. 

 

The experts also discussed the outcome of the primaries and the chances of Trump's fellow GOP challenger, Nikki Haley, and concluded that Donald J Trump will very likely be the Republican nominee. The question of whether Joe Biden will remain the Democratic candidate was also raised. In this context, Magor Ernyei pointed out that the Democrats are in trouble, as the incumbent is performing particularly poorly, but there does not seem to be a viable alternative to him within the party.

Cover photo: at the first panel discussion of the Center for Fundamental Rights' "We Win, They Lose - America Votes" event series, Bryan Leib, senior fellow at the Center for Fundamental Rights, Marton Ugrosdy, deputy state secretary in the Office of the Political Director of the PMi's Office, Magor Ernyei, director of international relations and Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the think tank (Source: Center for Fundamental Rights)

 

Ajánló

Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

Soros Bent on Subverting Ukraine

The pro-war businessman infiltrated Ukraine using the same methods he applied in Hungary and Poland.
Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Hungary Remains One of the Safest Countries

Contingent of thirty-one Hungarian police officers deploy on new mission to Serbia.
Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Supports Immediate Ceasefire, Peace Talks, Life and Future Instead of War!

We need a lasting peace in Ukraine.
PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

PM Orban's Position Prevailing At EU Summit Irks MEPs

It's as clear as daylight that change is needed in Brussels, Hungarian MEP says.
Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Security Expert: No Chance Of Survival, World War Must Be Avoided At All Costs

Russia is planning to attack NATO and anyone who does not see this is a fool, Ukraine's foreign minister says.
US Turns Up the Pressure

US Turns Up the Pressure

Working for those rolling dollars: Pressman personally oversees the opposition's efforts in the National Assembly.
Bayer Zsolt

Marx, Engels, Lenin, Hitler (1. rész)

Nincsenek unalmas erkölcsi skrupulusok: talán ez a legjellemzőbb a kommunistákra.

