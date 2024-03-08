Zoltán 2024. március 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Zoltán
2024. március 8.
magyar

Dead End

Kiss Gergely
57 perce
Dead End

If Vladimir Putin "continues the bombing, lays siege to Kyiv and intensifies the scenes of war, we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions". In three days, it will be two years since this sentence was uttered by French President Emmanuel Macron at Versailles. On September 14, 2022, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that "Russia's financial sector is on life-support.[...] Russia's industry is in tatters" as a result of EU sanctions. So let's take a look at the stubborn facts.

We have adopted thirteen packages and eighteen thousand sanctions, but Russia's economy has not collapsed, but grew by 3.6 percent last year. Inflation is just over seven percent, while the federal budget deficit was 1.9 percent. The coronavirus pandemic at the time hit Russia's economy harder than the series of sanctions. And remember that the stubborn facts "by the way" include that the war is not over!

The sanctions have failed, while more than two million people have been killed or injured in the last two years. The UN estimates the number of civilian casualties to be close to twenty thousand, but the reality may be even more dismal. The number of refugees is put at ten million, and millions of them may never return to Ukraine.

The sanctions have failed, although countries and institutions in the Western world order have so far pledged over 250 billion euros to help Ukraine. The United States has provided over 40 billion euros in military aid, and Germany also kicked in nearly 18 billion euros. If we look at the financial aid alone, Ukraine has received  more than 100 billion euros from EU institutions and the United States.

The sanctions have failed, but losses to Ukraine's economy could reach 120 billion dollars by 2026, while the drop in capital stock could be near one thousand billion dollars. And part of the country has been destroyed.

The sanctions have failed, while energy prices have been sky-high for the past two years. A mild winter also helped to guarantee the security of supply in the European Union. Meanwhile, the United States has gained more influence over the continent in terms of energy than Russia ever did. In recent times, it has not been uncommon for Europe to have accessed US natural gas for a price that was several times - in some cases six times - higher than the price paid by the Americans for the same gas. The Nord Stream has exploded, while the vessels of the 'shadow fleet' come and go carrying Russian oil, which reaches Europe by detour and at a higher price.

The sanctions have failed, while the formation of blocs began in the global economy. The West is at loggerheads with the East, and everyone is slowly wrangling with everyone else, while Europe's leading politicians would widen the Russia-Ukraine bloodshed into a world war.

The sanctions policy has run into a dead end, and the only question remaining is "who is to pay the price". Germany no longer has any room for manoeuvre in its budget, and wants the price of bad decisions paid by others, by Central Europe this time. The fight is about getting member states in the region to discontinue purchases from Russia. In other words, we should give up cheaper gas and buy more expensive gas through the Germans for the sake of Germans. The lesson comes at a very high price, although there were those who warned in time. How did Viktor Orban put it? "Hungarians not are, but will be right!"

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Dömötör Csaba: A Momentum büszke arra, hogy miattuk nem érkeztek az uniós források

Dömötör Csaba: A Momentum büszke arra, hogy miattuk nem érkeztek az uniós források

origo.hu
Zelenszkij meghátrált: váratlan lépést tett az ukrán elnök

Zelenszkij meghátrált: váratlan lépést tett az ukrán elnök

origo.hu
Ez borzalom: nem csak a szél keseríti meg az életünket hétvégén

Ez borzalom: nem csak a szél keseríti meg az életünket hétvégén

borsonline.hu
Már nem titok a nyugati katonák ukrajnai jelenléte

Már nem titok a nyugati katonák ukrajnai jelenléte

hirtv.hu
Félelmetes, mi okozhatta a Facebook és a Messenger összeomlását

Félelmetes, mi okozhatta a Facebook és a Messenger összeomlását

ripost.hu
Kikelt magából és „mindenkit letartóztatna” Herényi Károly + videó

Kikelt magából és „mindenkit letartóztatna” Herényi Károly + videó

hirtv.hu
Tordai Bence összecsinálta magát, nem merte elfogadni a Fradi meghívását

Tordai Bence összecsinálta magát, nem merte elfogadni a Fradi meghívását

origo.hu
Női kézi: Katrine Lunde meccs közben lett rosszul, kórházba került

Női kézi: Katrine Lunde meccs közben lett rosszul, kórházba került

nemzetisport.hu
Fizessen elő most hatalmas kedvezménnyel a Mandinerre és wellness-utalványt is nyerhet!

Fizessen elő most hatalmas kedvezménnyel a Mandinerre és wellness-utalványt is nyerhet!

lapcentrum.hu
Szokatlan figyelmeztetés érkezett Brüsszelből

Szokatlan figyelmeztetés érkezett Brüsszelből

magyarnemzet.hu
Hatalmas népharagot zúdított magára egy kőgazdag mercis a véleménye miatt

Hatalmas népharagot zúdított magára egy kőgazdag mercis a véleménye miatt

magyarnemzet.hu
5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

The Hungarian delegation is en route to Florida.
PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

We must fight for justice, for traditions, for families, for people.
US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

Young people are organizing fight clubs at school and have already been banned from entering a mall, after more than a thousand have recently caused a mass disturbance.
Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

The right wing in Hungary and American conservatives have a lot in common.
Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary a Key Player in The Future of Europe

Center for Fundamental Rights: Hungary a Key Player in The Future of Europe

The left wing is rather creative in finding loopholes when it comes to corruption, Attila Kovacs, the think tank's EU research director said.
Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

The Hungarian prime minister has shared a social media post while on a visit in the US.
Orbán Viktor Amerikában + videó

Orbán Viktor Amerikában + videó

Donald Trump korábbi amerikai elnökkel találkozik pénteken a magyar kormányfő. Orbán Viktor ezt megelőzően Az amerikai–magyar kapcsolatok jövője címmel tartott panelbeszélgetés vendége volt.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Nagy Ervin a hős, lassan szárnyakat is kap, már a nőnapon is őt fényezik

Íme az igazi Superman!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu