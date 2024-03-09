Hungary Needs peace! The Name of Peace Is Donald Trump

"My meeting with President Donald Trump has ended," this is how Viktor Orban began the Facebook video posted from the United States.

President Trump was the president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and in doing so he created the conditions for peace. During his presidency, there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. There would be no war today if he were still president of the United States. We agreed that there will be peace when there are leaders in the world who want peace. I am proud that Hungary is one of those countries,

the Hungarian prime minister stated, and then touched on trade and economic relations between the two countries.

We also agreed that there is still a lot of untapped potential in US-Hungarian economic relations. Although our bilateral trade exceeded nine billion dollars, we do not want to stop there, and when the president returns, we will give a new impetus to US-Hungarian trade relations. Here in the US, the campaign is in full swing and speeding ahead. It is up to the Americans to make their own decision and for us Hungarians to admit frankly that it would be better for the world and for Hungary if President Donald Trump were back,

Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida March 8, 2024. Hungarian delegation includes Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Balazs Orban, the PM's Political Director, and Szabolcs Takacs, Hungary's Ambassador to Washington (Photo released by PM's Press Office: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)