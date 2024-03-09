Fanni , Franciska 2024. március 9.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Fanni, Franciska
2024. március 9.
magyar

Hungary Needs peace! The Name of Peace Is Donald Trump

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary Needs peace! The Name of Peace Is Donald Trump

"My meeting with President Donald Trump has ended," this is how Viktor Orban began the Facebook video posted from the United States. 

President Trump was the president of peace. He commanded respect in the world, and in doing so he created the conditions for peace. During his presidency, there was peace in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. There would be no war today if he were still president of the United States. We agreed that there will be peace when there are leaders in the world who want peace. I am proud that Hungary is one of those countries,

the Hungarian prime minister stated, and then touched on trade and economic relations between the two countries.

We also agreed that there is still a lot of untapped potential in US-Hungarian economic relations. Although our bilateral trade exceeded nine billion dollars, we do not want to stop there, and when the president returns, we will give a new impetus to US-Hungarian trade relations. Here in the US, the campaign is in full swing and speeding ahead. It is up to the Americans to make their own decision and for us Hungarians to admit frankly that it would be better for the world and  for Hungary if President Donald Trump were back,

Viktor Orban concluded.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meet at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida March 8, 2024. Hungarian delegation includes Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Balazs Orban, the PM's Political Director, and Szabolcs Takacs, Hungary's Ambassador to Washington (Photo released by PM's Press Office: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Sulyok Tamás: Édesapám szociálisan érzékeny, hazafias, filoszemita ember volt

Sulyok Tamás: Édesapám szociálisan érzékeny, hazafias, filoszemita ember volt

origo.hu
Taurus-botrány: egyre nagyobb a baj, rettegnek a németek a világháborútól

Taurus-botrány: egyre nagyobb a baj, rettegnek a németek a világháborútól

origo.hu
Erdőben hagyta az autóját, majd felszívódott egy sofőr Érden: ezt találták a kocsiban

Erdőben hagyta az autóját, majd felszívódott egy sofőr Érden: ezt találták a kocsiban

metropol.hu
Tűz ütött ki a visegrádi Hotel Silvanusban, a szállodát kiürítették

Tűz ütött ki a visegrádi Hotel Silvanusban, a szállodát kiürítették

mandiner.hu
Válassz egy virágot, kiderül, milyen istennő lakik benned

Válassz egy virágot, kiderül, milyen istennő lakik benned

ripost.hu
Megkérdezték Joe Bident is az Orbán Trump találkozóról

Megkérdezték Joe Bident is az Orbán Trump találkozóról

hirtv.hu
Esküvőre készül a Dancing with the Stars sztárja

Esküvőre készül a Dancing with the Stars sztárja

origo.hu
Címlapsztori: először nyer dán edző, vagy újabb magyar szakember ünnepelhet kupagyőzelmet?

Címlapsztori: először nyer dán edző, vagy újabb magyar szakember ünnepelhet kupagyőzelmet?

nemzetisport.hu
Filmek, amelyektől jobban érezzük magunkat - Öt inspiráló történet, ami reménnyel tölt el (hirdetés)

Filmek, amelyektől jobban érezzük magunkat - Öt inspiráló történet, ami reménnyel tölt el (hirdetés)

life.hu
Így sodródunk bele a harmadik világháborúba

Így sodródunk bele a harmadik világháborúba

magyarnemzet.hu
Elsöprő erővel győzne a Fidesz-KDNP, ha holnap tartanák a választásokat

Elsöprő erővel győzne a Fidesz-KDNP, ha holnap tartanák a választásokat

magyarnemzet.hu
5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

5 mondat, amit ne mondj egy depressziósnak(hirdetés)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

"Donald Trump Back in White House Would Mean US Has Strong President Again"

"Donald Trump Back in White House Would Mean US Has Strong President Again"

Hungary's FM Peter Szijjarto summed up Friday's meeting with the former US president in a post on social media.
Dead End

Dead End

Thirteen packages and eighteen thousand sanctions have been adopted, but Russia's economy has not collapsed.
Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

Viktor Orban to Meet with Donald Trump Today

The Hungarian delegation is en route to Florida.
PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

PM Orban: The World Needs a Movement

We must fight for justice, for traditions, for families, for people.
US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

US Teenagers on Rampage + Videos

Young people are organizing fight clubs at school and have already been banned from entering a mall, after more than a thousand have recently caused a mass disturbance.
Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

Trump and Orban Potential Catalysts for Restoring Freedom Worldwide

The right wing in Hungary and American conservatives have a lot in common.
Orbán Viktor Amerikában + videó

Orbán Viktor Amerikában + videó

Donald Trump korábbi amerikai elnökkel találkozik pénteken a magyar kormányfő. Orbán Viktor ezt megelőzően Az amerikai–magyar kapcsolatok jövője címmel tartott panelbeszélgetés vendége volt.

idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Azahriah hatalmas balegyenest vitt be Gyurcsányéknak

A zenész nagyon kiakadt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu