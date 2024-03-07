Tamás 2024. március 7.
Tamás
2024. március 7.
Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 1 órája
Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

"Good morning, America!"  Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post from Washington DC. 

As Magyar Nemzet reported, in Washington on Thursday , Viktor Orban will be part of a panel discussion with Kevin Roberts, president of the most known conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, on the future of relations between the United States and Hungary in an era of emerging global security, economic and social conflicts.

And on Friday, Mr Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida,

PM Press Chief Bertalan Havasi had announced earlier.

Mutual respect and good relations

This is not the first time that the two meet, as President Trump had received the Prime Minister Orban in the White House back in 2019.

At that time, Trump spoke highly of the PM, highlighting the government's efforts to stop migration to ensure security, and the meeting lasted much longer than originally planned,

the Hirado news portal recalls. 

ORBÁN Viktor; TRUMP, Donald
 Viktor Orban and Donald Trump meet at the former president's Bedminster, NJ estate in 2022
Photo: PM's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko

The last time the two politicians met was in the summer of 2022, at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey estate. That is also when Viktor Orban spoke at CPAC, the best known gathering of the American right-wing.

Donald Trump has expressed admiration for  Viktor Orban on multiple occasions in the years since. 

At the recent CPAC :the former president said,

Viktor Orban is somebody I respect greatly. A lot of people respect him. He’s a smart guy, a tough guy.

The Republican politician also recalled the words the PM said at his annual State of the Nation address: 

We want Donald Trump to return to the US presidency and make peace in the eastern part of Europe.

There is a lot of common ground in the thinking of the Hungarian Right and American conservatives, such as the rejection of illegal immigration and the importance of families. In addition, the American conservatives want order to return to the world, but for this strength must be shown, something the current US government and the European Union leadership does not excel in, Peter Torcsi, the operational director of the Center for Fundamental Rights, spoke about this at a recent press event, where Viktor Orban's current US trip was also discussed.

According to Dan Schneider, vice president of MRC Free Speech America,

The Hungarian prime minister is a strong leader who knows that leadership lies in the strength of the people behind him. He expressed his hope that this will also be discussed during the meeting with Donald Trump, and that the two leaders will be a catalyst for the restoration of freedom around the world.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban in Washington (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
 

 

