Viktor Orban Posts from Washington

"Good morning, America!" Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post from Washington DC.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, in Washington on Thursday , Viktor Orban will be part of a panel discussion with Kevin Roberts, president of the most known conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, on the future of relations between the United States and Hungary in an era of emerging global security, economic and social conflicts.

And on Friday, Mr Orban will meet with former US President Donald Trump in Florida,

PM Press Chief Bertalan Havasi had announced earlier.

Mutual respect and good relations

This is not the first time that the two meet, as President Trump had received the Prime Minister Orban in the White House back in 2019.

At that time, Trump spoke highly of the PM, highlighting the government's efforts to stop migration to ensure security, and the meeting lasted much longer than originally planned,

the Hirado news portal recalls.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump meet at the former president's Bedminster, NJ estate in 2022

Photo: PM's Press Office/ Vivien Cher Benko

The last time the two politicians met was in the summer of 2022, at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey estate. That is also when Viktor Orban spoke at CPAC, the best known gathering of the American right-wing.