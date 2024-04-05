Bosnian, Hungarian Premiers in Talks on Bilateral Cooperation and Bosnia-Herzegovina's EU Integration

Borjana Kristo emphasized the good cooperation between the two friendly countries and welcomed the work of the joint economic committee set up by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary, noting that there is considerable room and need to increase bilateral trade flows, the statement says.

Today in Sarajevo, meeting with @PM_ViktorOrban 🇭🇺 to discuss the enhancement of bilateral cooperation and Bosnia and Herzegovina's 🇪🇺 path. The imposed intervention of the HR in BiH significantly complicates the further process of harmonization with 🇪🇺 standards. pic.twitter.com/xjMe0xOhDm — Borjana Krišto (@KristoBorjana) April 4, 2024

The Bosnian prime minister thanked Viktor Orban and the Hungarian diplomacy for their strong and unreserved support for Sarajevo’s European path.

She added that the European Council’s decision is also a confirmation of the mutual friendship between Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the efforts that have led to the necessary level of conditions for EU membership.

She said that Bosnia and Herzegovina has opened a new chapter in Europe’s future by opening accession negotiations, but still has a lot of work to do and will have to work intensively.

As she said, the forced intervention of Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, is making it much more difficult to adapt to European standards and practices.

It is very important that any solution, not only the electoral law, which is a particularly important issue for Bosnia and Herzegovina, but everything else, should be the result of internal dialogue and agreement, within an institutional framework, respecting democratic principles and the rule of law,

Borjana Kristo pointed out.

She stressed the need to continue to focus on reforms and the path towards European integration, while strengthening institutions and democratic processes, in order to ensure Bosnia and Herzegovina’s continued stability and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting, she highlighted the need to continue good economic cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Hungary, especially in the field of business.

Following his visit to Sarajevo, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared a post on Facebook, writing:

Peace, development, security. Working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in talks with the Chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Kristo in Sarajevo on April 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)