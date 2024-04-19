Hungarian Methods Utilized to Protect Borders in Caribbean + Videos

"We also need to make clear that migration is not a human right, but that it is our human right to live in peace and security in our own country. And it must also be made clear that it is the sovereign right of every country to decide who it allows in, and that no one can take that sovereign right away from our countries," he said. Szijjarto underlined that Hungary and the Dominican Republic have entered into an alliance to protect the safety of their citizens from the dangers of illegal migration, even in the face of hypocritical international pressure.

We are proud that, like the Dominican Republic, we did not vote for the UN migration pact. We are proud that we built a fence on our border to protect Hungary from illegal migration. And of course we recognize the Dominican Republic's right to build a wall on its own border,

the foreign minister said.

"I think we have found plenty of common ground today, for example that the national interest comes first, that we expect everyone to respect our sovereignty, that migration should not be managed but stopped, and that anyone trying to impose anything to the contrary is forcing something that goes against our national interest down our throats", he said. The agreement of views on migration was a good basis for developing relations he said, calling the meeting an historic diplomatic event, as there had never before been high-level official visits between the two countries.