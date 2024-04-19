Hungarian Methods Utilized to Protect Borders in Caribbean + Videos

Hungary and the Dominican Republic both see illegal migration as a security risk, and this common position provides a good basis for the development of bilateral relations, as does the fact that neither country voted in favor of the UN migration pact. In fact, both countries are doing everything in their power to protect their borders, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Santo Domingo on Thursday.
In a joint press conference with his Dominican counterpart Roberto Alvarez, the minister said that the world has faced three major crises over the last five years, with one threat - that of mass illegal migration - posing a serious challenge to both Hungary and the Dominican Republic, despite the more than 8,000 kilometers between them.
"The international liberal mainstream would have us believe that migration is a good thing. You could say that they are feeding this line to the world. But we who are directly confronted with its challenges know that migration is not good, but is dangerous," he warned. "We see migration as a security risk that brings organized crime, drug trafficking, an increased threat of terrorism and leads to the creation of parallel societies in Western Europe," he stated, noting that
it is important that those who see the issue realistically stand united against the liberal mainstream, which wants to convince people that migration is not a dangerous, but a positive thing.