Hungary FM: Brussels Has Been Occupied by Liberal Mainstream

Speaking to the Bosnian Serb media, FM Szijjarto said that it comes as no surprise that Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, is under attack, and he emphasized that sanctioning elected politicians is unacceptable.

If citizens like the way their government acts, it means the government has popular support and it will be re-elected. If people don't like what the government is doing, they will replace it in the elections; it's called democracy,

– FM Szijjarto stated.

Threatening a legitimately elected politician is a gross violation of democracy and shows disrespect against the will of the people of that country, Hungary's foreign minister opined.

This qualifies as grave interference into the internal affairs of the country and is unacceptable from our viewpoint,

– Mr Szijarto underlined in the interview.

Today, terms like democracy and the rule of law are being abused by the liberal mainstream, he said.

If liberals fail to secure victory at the elections, the democratic character of the country's entire political system is immediately called into question. We must be aware that Brussels and the Europe's entire political scene is being invaded by the extreme liberal mainstream,

– the foreign minister explained.

If a country has a patriotic, sovereignist government, it immediately becomes the target of attacks, because the liberal mainstream cannot accept that people want something different - a different government and a different future, Mr Szijjarto stated. Consequently, it comes as little surprise that the Bosnian Serb leadership is under attack, he stressed.

In the interview, FM Szijjarto also emphasized that the Republika Srpska is a very reliable partner for Hungary.

Fairness and predictability are key pillars for economic cooperation.

– he underlined.