Hungary FM: Hungarian Minority Shows Strength Again in Croatia

"The Hungarian minority in Croatia have once again shown their strength, making Robert Jankovics the Croatian Parliament member with the third biggest legitimacy", Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media Thursday.

In his Facebook post, the foreign minister congratulated Robert Jankovics and wished him success in representing the interests of Croatia's Hungarian minority.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Hungary's southern neighbor held its parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Already at 90 percent processing of votes cast, the ruling right-wing Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is still leading against the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Croatian Electoral Commission said. The HDZ has declared victory but has not won an absolute majority and will have to find a coalition partner.