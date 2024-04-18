választáshorvátSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Hungarian Minority Shows Strength Again in Croatia

The Hungarian foreign affairs and trade minister congratulated Robert Jankovics, wishing him success in representing interests of Croatia's Hungarians.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook/MTI2024. 04. 18. 12:53
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on April 15, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ritzau/Ide Marie Odgaard)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The Hungarian minority in Croatia have once again shown their strength, making Robert Jankovics the Croatian Parliament member with the third biggest legitimacy", Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media Thursday.

In his Facebook post, the foreign minister congratulated Robert Jankovics and wished him success in representing the interests of Croatia's Hungarian minority.

As Magyar Nemzet reported earlier, Hungary's southern neighbor held its parliamentary elections on Wednesday. Already at 90 percent processing of votes cast, the ruling right-wing Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is still leading against the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Croatian Electoral Commission said. The HDZ has declared victory but has not won an absolute majority and will have to find a coalition partner.

The Croatian Parliament reserves eight seats for representatives of national minorities in the country.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Copenhagen on April 15, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Ritzau/Ide Marie Odgaard)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu