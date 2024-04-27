– Hungary is a much freer country than Belgium. The value of the CPAC forum in Budapest is immesurable, as it symbolizes the challenges that we face in Europe.

There is a common fight against globalists in the world. We see how much they hate our culture, how they leave no stone unturned to destroy Western civilization. We must fight for the future of our children here, in the 21st century,

– Belgian MEP Gerolf Annemans told participants at CPAC Hungary. The president of the Identity and Democracy (ID) party apologized on behalf of the Flemish people for the recent actions of the Brussels elite in banning the conservative NatCon conference.

Never trust Brussels, but please accept the apology of the Flemish people who also have to live under this Belgian regime,

– he said, adding that in the coming weeks, our dream could come true and we could win the EU elections,

We'll achieve the type of victory that will send EC President Ursula von der Leyen home without providing her with a return ticket,

– Mr Annemans said.

Cover photo: Belgian MEP Gerolf Annemans (Source: Facebook/Gerolf Annemans)