Olaszországszélsőbaloldali aktivistaSoros György
magyar

Italian Leftist Parties Also Enjoy Funding from George Soros

The parties include the political alliance fighting for the release of the far-left activist detained in Budapest.

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
2024. 04. 21. 17:05
George Soros (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

George Soros has provided substantial funding to Italian left-wing parties, including the party alliance fighting for the release of activist Ilaria Salis.

 The right wing in Italy was outraged that the US billionaire is seeking to pressure Italy's domestic politics.

The left-wing politicians in question denied having received funding from organizations with ties to George Soros. The Adnkronos news agency was the first to publish the news that George Soros sponsored the campaign of Italian left-wing parties with millions of euros. The news went viral in the most important media outlets within a few hours. According to press reports, Soros's Open Society Foundations granted substantial sums, among others, to the Alliance of the Greens and the Italian Left. This is the party that has nominated far-left activist Ilaria Salis, who is held in prison in Budapest, on its list in the European Parliament elections and is campaigning for her release.

However, neither Nicola Fratoianni, the Italian Left's secretary, nor any other party member disclosed any information about the funding. According to the source, significant payments have also been made to the accounts of a number of left-wing politicians, including the left-wing ministers under former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and politicians close to Democratic Party Secretary Elly Schlein.

News reports say that the non-profit organization Agenda, founded in 2022 by left-wing politicians Rachele Scarpa, Sofia Di Patrizi and Caterina Cerroni, has received one million and seventy-five thousand euros from the organization Democracy & Pluralism with links to Soros.

The donors include Jessica Shearer, who previously played a prominent role in Barack Obama's campaign. The organizations of the 94-year-old American philanthropist can be found behind many generous donations. Several Italian left-wing politicians are also named in the article.

However, when contacted by Adnkronos, those concerned declined to comment. Reacting to the news, the non-profit organization Agenda issued a brief statement, denying that they have received funding from groups close to the US billionaire. The news reports also reveal that not only members of the Democratic Party led by Schlein, but also the Alliance of the Greens and the Italian Left campaigning to free Ilaria Salis have received substantial funding from abroad. According to the press source, Nicola Fratoianni and his colleague Ilaria Cucchi received a total of 150,729 euros during the 2022 election campaign.

The figures speak for themselves and prove that George Soros and the left are trying to influence Italian politics through funding,

said Giovanni Donizelli, MP of the governing Bothers of Italy, as the first to comment.  

Raffaele Speranzon, a senator from the largest governing party, has expressed his outrage and called for an inquiry into foreign funding. "It will be proof of left-wing hypocrisy if the information turns out to be true," commented Lega senator Gian Marco Centinaio. While pointing the finger at the Lega and other center-right parties, with the other hand they are pocketing serious funding from organizations in Sweden with ties to George Soros. The senator also explained how the Democratic Party's policies are influenced by the donations.

Regarding environmental protection, migration, gender ideology, and the traditional family, there is a precise international playbook that left-wing parties must follow in European decision-making in exchange for the donations.

Cover photo: George Soros (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu