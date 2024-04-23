The National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) – which was nearly thwarted by legal and physical means – has entered history. The Left made a grave mistake and showed its true colors quite close to the elections.
Left in EP Refuses to Put Banned Conference on Agenda
Censoring is fine with the political left.
The right wing has tried to put the issue on the agenda of the last Strasbourg plenary session in the current cycle. The importance of the issue is underlined by the high international media attention and the reactions from the highest political levels, including prime ministerial responses from Viktor Orban, Giorgia Meloni or Alexander De Croo. Despite all this, the Left in Brussels voted against allowing the issue to be debated in the European Parliament.
The initiative came from Italian conservative MEP Nicola Procaccini, but 191 MEPs, mostly left-wing, opposed the proposal to amend the agenda.
Andras Laszlo, the candidate placed tenth on the EP list of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats, also reacted to the incident on X, writing that the political left refuses to talk about the freedom of speech and last week's scandal, because "they are fine with censoring conservative thought".
Vote them out on June 9!
Andras Laszlo wrote.
Cover photo: An MEP votes by a show of hands during a plenary session in Strasbourg (Photo: MTI/EPA/Julien Warnand)
Germany to Punish Farmers, Meat consumers in Pursuit of Green Policies
Plans are afoot for significant tax hikes on meat products, prompting protests from farmers.
Hungary FM: Witch Hunt Against Hungarian Companies Ongoing in Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities are preparing to withdraw the permits of a dozen pharmaceuticals sold by the Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter, said Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade.
PM Orban: We Must Stop Pro-War Governments and the Pro-War Sentiment!
If all goes well, the war could be over by the end of the year, according to Hungary's prime minister.
Ukrainian Woman Forges Documents For Illegal Migrants
If convicted, the woman faces up to five years in prison.
