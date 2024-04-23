Left in EP Refuses to Put Banned Conference on Agenda

The right wing has tried to put the issue on the agenda of the last Strasbourg plenary session in the current cycle. The importance of the issue is underlined by the high international media attention and the reactions from the highest political levels, including prime ministerial responses from Viktor Orban, Giorgia Meloni or Alexander De Croo. Despite all this, the Left in Brussels voted against allowing the issue to be debated in the European Parliament.

The initiative came from Italian conservative MEP Nicola Procaccini, but 191 MEPs, mostly left-wing, opposed the proposal to amend the agenda.

The political left refuses to talk about #freespeech and the scandal last week at #NatConBrussels2.

The left just voted to reject this debate from the EP plenary this week. They are fine with censoring conservative thought & @NatConTalk.

Andras Laszlo, the candidate placed tenth on the EP list of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats, also reacted to the incident on X, writing that the political left refuses to talk about the freedom of speech and last week's scandal, because "they are fine with censoring conservative thought".

Andras Laszlo wrote.