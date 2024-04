PM Orban Receives Distinguished CPAC Participants

On Thursday evening, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a reception in the Carmelite Monastery in honor of some eighty distinguished foreign guests attending the two-day CPAC conference in Budapest, Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister's press chief, told Hungary's state news agency MTI.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) speaks with former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) at the Carmelite Monastery on April 25, 2024, during the reception held in honor of some eighty distinguished foreign guests attending the two-day CPAC conference in Budapest. (Photo:MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

During the day, Viktor Orban held one-on-one talks with several of the speakers at the conference, including former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, with whom he discussed the global migration crisis.