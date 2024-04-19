PM Orban: There is No Freedom in Europe Without Hungary

– Leaders in Europe are well aware that the world has become a dangerous place. Everyone fears that the war in Israel could turn into an interstate war, PM Viktor Orban told Hungary's public Kossuth Radio in his Friday morning interview. He pointed out that there is a lack of peace in the Balkans.

– "What we need is strategic calm," PM Orban underlined, pointing out that the Israeli–Palestinian conflict must be kept under control, both in terms of saving human lives and the economy.

Regarding the Ukraine war, Mr Orban indicated that it took place between two Slavic peoples, which should be brought to an end as soon as possible through a ceasefire and peace talks. He added, however, that leaders in Brussels were talking as if it was their own war. – NATO also appears to be sliding into the war. By stating that the alliance would be ready to send troops to Ukraine, they opened another chapter in the war, Mr Orban said, adding that so long as Hungary has a national government, the ocuntry will not interfere in the war on either side.

PM Orban recalled that NATO functions as a defense alliance, reassuring that Hungary can rely on support from its allies by being a member. He categorically dismissed the notion of launching a joint offensive, stating it is entirely off the table. The member states want to provide money for the war under a European framework, but they should not be sending the Hungarians' money to Ukraine. PM Orban said. Funds owed to Hungary must not end up in Ukraine under any circumstance, he added.

According to PM Orban, Europe currently has one pro-peace government, which is Hungary's government. He said he anticipates that

Europe's pro-war mindset will start to weaken, as a growing number of people come to realize that we need a ceasefire and negotiations, and that we should give as little money as possible to Ukraine.

Economic competitiveness is deteriorating, there is no money for the green transition, and we have a host of economic problems. We are in the midst of an election campaign and people of Europe will compel their governments towards peace, just as they did regarding migration, Hungary's prime minister said.

Freedom of expression is in a bad shape

Freedom of expression in Western Europe is in a bad shape, with the media, universities, foundations, and politicians all adopting a uniform perspective, Mr Orban said. He described the West as being dominated by a force paving public opinion, alongside pervasive everyday repression. If an ordinary employee at work says something openly that doesn't fit the mainstream narrative, they may not have a job the next day. The most striking aspect of bannig the MCC event in Brussels was the threats to caterers, Mr Orban said. Hungary embraces all viewpoints without imposing sanctions for expressing differing opinions, he added.

Today, without Hungary, without the Hungarian people, without the voice of the Hungarian government, there is no freedom in Europe,

– Mr Orban said.

Migration should not be managed

Speaking in Brussels, PM Orban recalled George Soros's plan with regard to the migration situation. He noted that Soros's first point was to allow one million migrants into Europe each year. He emphasized that Europe's current leaders do not want to stop migration, they simply want to manage it, in line with George Soros's plan. – No one can dictate to Hungarians whom we can live with, he asserted.

If migrants are permitted to cross Europe's borders, they will never return home, even if their requests are rejected, Mr Orban said, describing the issue of where migrants should wait while their applications are processed as a key question.

The farmers are right

Regarding the agricultural demonstrations, PM Orban pointed out the close connection between the war and Ukrainian grain dumping, citing it as a consequence of the conflict. "We can protect our own market and supply 20 million people," he stated, "but the issue arises when we can't sell our surplus crops to the European market due to cheap Ukrainian grain." This, he added, poses a threat to farmers' livelihoods, prompting the adoption of a five-point action plan.

The beneficiaries of this are the Ukrainian oligarchs and the big US companies buying up Ukrainian land. That's why farmers have rebelled, and they are right,

– PM Orban said.

War or peace

The green transition, the reinforcement of the middle class and the management of migration have all failed, and "we are deeply entrenched in a war," PM Orban said. The EU's leadership has failed in all its important goals, so they must leave. They don't deserve another chance. – We are in the midst of an election campaign, where we must fight, and repsresent our own opinion. What we want to tell people is that the most pressing issue is the war.

We have two options: the pro-peace and the pro-war paths.

– The Hungarian left, financed from Brussels, along with Brussels' bureaucrats align with the pro-war stance, but we and the people of Europe are pro-peace. It's imperative to establish a pro-peace majority in Europe, and this is what's at stake in the upcoming elections, Mr Orban said.