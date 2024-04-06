PM Orban: Ukraine War Doubly Bad for Western Balkan Countries

The war in Ukraine is doubly bad for the Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the European Union, as EU resources are being diverted from enlargement, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a press conference jointly held with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka, Bosnia, on Friday.

The photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office features Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at their joint press conference in Banja Luka on April 5, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

He stressed that they share a common interest in bringing the war to an end as soon as possible and completing ongoing integration efforts. Milorad Dodik agreed with Viktor Orban and stated that long-term interests must be kept in mind. He agreed that the Balkans could develop faster if "the war did not take away the money".

The Serbs of Bosnia can continue to count on Hungary’s support, the two nations are reliant on one another,

Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday after he received the decoration Order of Republika Srpska on necklace from Milorad Dodik, president of the Bosnian entity with a Serb majority.

During the visit, Hungary's prime minister shared a post on Facebook, highlighting that