PM Orban: Ukraine War Doubly Bad for Western Balkan Countries

The Serbs of Bosnia can continue to count on Hungary’s support, the two nations are reliant on one another, PM Orban said in Banja Luka.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 04. 06. 11:03
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Photo: Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The war in Ukraine is doubly bad for the Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the European Union, as EU resources are being diverted from enlargement, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a press conference jointly held with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Banja Luka, Bosnia, on Friday. 

The photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office features Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at their joint press conference in Banja Luka on April 5, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

He stressed that they share a common interest in bringing the war to an end as soon as possible and completing ongoing integration efforts. Milorad Dodik agreed with Viktor Orban and stated that long-term interests must be kept in mind. He agreed that the Balkans could develop faster if "the war did not take away the money".

The Serbs of Bosnia can continue to count on Hungary’s support, the two nations are reliant on one another,

Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated in Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday after he received the decoration Order of Republika Srpska on necklace from Milorad Dodik, president of the Bosnian entity with a Serb majority.

During the visit, Hungary's prime minister shared a post on Facebook, highlighting that

tensions are rising across the world and pro-war forces are not weakening in Europe. Hungary wants peace in Ukraine and peaceful development in the Balkans.

 

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Viktor Orban has been conferred the highest award of Republika Srpska.

PM Orban pointed out that European Union lacked the recognition that Europe needs the Serbs, that without the Serbs, there is no security in Europe, no stability, no healthy European Union.

He stressed that he was honored by the decoration which was also an expression of friendship, trust and mutual optimism regarding the future. 

In his laudation, Milorad Dodik highlighted that Viktor Orban was bestowed upon the decoration on the Day of Republika Srpska in recognition of his contribution to advancing bilateral relations. He spoke highly about the friendship between the two parties, thanked the Hungarian prime minister for his continued support, and stressed that he was certain that together they would be able to achieve even better results.

Cover photo: The photo released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office features Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) and President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at their joint press conference in Banja Luka on April 5, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

 

