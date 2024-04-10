The Migration Pact to Be Greenlit in Brussels

Many believe that

in the run-up to the elections, the Left in Brussels is in a panic ahead of the June elections to show that they are capable of providing answers to migration issues, despite the rapidly growing social tensions caused by mass and uncontrolled migration since 2015.

What the Left "has achieved" in handling migration over the past decade is a strong trump card in the Right's campaign.

The new pact will, according to lawmakers, "establish a common and efficient procedure for dealing with migrants and asylum seekers". But Robert Gonczi, analyst at the Migration Research Institute, explained to Magyar Nemzet the real meaning of the migration pact:

It basically looks something like each state deciding for itself how it will contribute to managing migration at the EU level. However, there is a worrying element: that options would presumably include the distribution of migrants within the EU borders,

the analyst pointed out.

Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian PM's chief advisor on homeland security, also emphasized that the migration pact, strikingly reminiscent of the Soros plan, is not compatible with the will of the Hungarian people. The advisor said,

Many in Brussels are hoping to win the confidence of voters in the June EP elections by enacting a pact that is stricter than many left-wing and liberal MEPs would have liked.

At the same time, he also noted that the new Brussels rules continue to reinforce the sucking/welcoming effect of European immigration policy.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants on board the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Crotone, southern Italy, on March 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/AP/LaPresse/Antonino D'Urso)