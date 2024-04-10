Brüsszelmigrációmigránspaktum
magyar

The Migration Pact to Be Greenlit in Brussels

The European Parliament plenary is holding a joint debate on the migration and asylum package on Wednesday. The debate will be followed by a marathon vote on a number of immigration-related issues.

Manninger Miksa
2024. 04. 10. 11:05
Illegal migrants on board the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Crotone, southern Italy, on March 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/AP/LaPresse/Antonino D'Urso)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Many believe that 

in the run-up to the elections, the Left in Brussels is in a panic ahead of the June elections to show that they are capable of providing answers to migration issues, despite the rapidly growing social tensions caused by mass and uncontrolled migration since 2015.

What the Left "has achieved" in handling migration over the past decade is a strong trump card in the Right's campaign. 

The new pact will, according to lawmakers, "establish a common and efficient procedure for dealing with migrants and asylum seekers". But Robert Gonczi, analyst at the Migration Research Institute, explained to Magyar Nemzet the real meaning of the migration pact:

It basically looks something like each state deciding for itself how it will contribute to managing migration at the EU level. However, there is a worrying element: that options would presumably include the distribution of migrants within the EU borders,

the analyst pointed out. 

Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian PM's chief advisor on homeland security, also emphasized that the migration pact, strikingly reminiscent of the Soros plan, is not compatible with the will of the Hungarian people. The advisor said,

Many in Brussels are hoping to win the confidence of voters in the June EP elections by enacting a pact that is stricter than many left-wing and liberal MEPs would have liked.

At the same time, he also noted that the new Brussels rules continue to reinforce the sucking/welcoming effect of European immigration policy.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants on board the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Crotone, southern Italy, on March 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/AP/LaPresse/Antonino D'Urso)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu