We Will Not Relinquish Border Restrictions, Says State Secretary

Csaba Domotor also pointed out that, according to data put out by Frontex, 380,000 people tried to enter Europe illegally in 2023, which means that migration pressure was "as high as in the most critical periods of 2016. The numbers are currently increasing on the Spanish and Italian routes, as well as on the Greek islands, he said, stressing that "Brussels has not asked anyone whether they support this pact. If European citizens had been consulted, it would have turned out that we are not the only ones who are against the whole thing", he added.