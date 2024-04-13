The government's position is clear and unchanged: regardless of the decision adopted, we will not give up our legal and physical border barriers to entry, Csaba Domotor stressed in a video uploaded on his Facebook page on Friday.
We Will Not Relinquish Border Restrictions, Says State Secretary
The government's position is clear and unchanged: regardless of the decision adopted, Hungary will not give up its legal and physical border barriers.
The parliamentary state secretary of the PM's Cabinet Office spoke of the European Parliament's new migration pact accepted earlier this week.
"This package contains everything we oppose," he stated, including a regulation on the distribution of migrants, which stipulates that if a member state refuses to accept them, it will have to pay a fine of 8 million forints (20,000 euros) per migrant.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
"In principle, there is an admission quota established for each member state, but the European Commission has already made it clear that the number is open-ended and can be topped up in case of emergency. As for what is deemed a migration emergency will be decided by them," explained the parliamentary state secretary, noting that the Commission also stipulates what percentage of the asylum applications have to be processed in each of the member states.
According to the politician, it is disproportionate, unfair and unacceptable that Hungary has to process 28 percent of all procedures. The migration pact would loosen the otherwise very strict Hungarian asylum regulations in place, thus creating migrant ghettos within the country.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Csaba Domotor also pointed out that, according to data put out by Frontex, 380,000 people tried to enter Europe illegally in 2023, which means that migration pressure was "as high as in the most critical periods of 2016. The numbers are currently increasing on the Spanish and Italian routes, as well as on the Greek islands, he said, stressing that "Brussels has not asked anyone whether they support this pact. If European citizens had been consulted, it would have turned out that we are not the only ones who are against the whole thing", he added.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: PM Cabinet Office Parliamentary State Secretary Csaba Domotor (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels Is Already Threatening Hungary Over Migration Pact
The launch of infringement proceedings are being considered against dissenting Hungary and Poland.
Sweden Declares War on Crime Gangs After Polish Father is Shot Dead
The tragedy was the final straw.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels Should Respect Slovakia's Sovereignty!
We mustn't allow Brussels to rescind our freedoms already achieved, Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said.
Hungary FM: Enlargement Is Major Priority of Hungarian EU Presidency
Publicly EU member states are in favor of enlargement, but behind closed doors only a minority of members support the admission of Western Balkan states, says Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Mérgezést kaptak a munkások a kisvárdai baromfifeldolgozóban
Megremeg a világ Putyin váratlan videója miatt
Mindenki megdöbbent, óriási örömhírt jelentett be a királyi család: gyermekáldás elé néz a hercegi pár
Villanyoszlopnak ütközött és kigyulladt egy autó a Váci úton
Ennek a három csillagjegynek óriási szerencsét hoz a Jupiter és az Uránusz együttállása
Leesett az edző álla: a 15 éves magyar úszótehetség 13 másodperccel verte Hosszú Katinkát az ob-n
Itt az újabb háború, Amerika már készül
Meccs közben csókolta meg egymást két röplabdázó - videó
A vashiány és a vas pótlása (hirdetés)
Varga Judit legkedvesebb tanítványom volt
Súlyos baleset történt a XIII. kerületben + fotók
A fenntarthatóság most duplán kifizetődő, ugyanis a digitális Mandinerrel most elektromos rollert lehet nyerni!
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Brussels Is Already Threatening Hungary Over Migration Pact
The launch of infringement proceedings are being considered against dissenting Hungary and Poland.
Sweden Declares War on Crime Gangs After Polish Father is Shot Dead
The tragedy was the final straw.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels Should Respect Slovakia's Sovereignty!
We mustn't allow Brussels to rescind our freedoms already achieved, Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said.
Hungary FM: Enlargement Is Major Priority of Hungarian EU Presidency
Publicly EU member states are in favor of enlargement, but behind closed doors only a minority of members support the admission of Western Balkan states, says Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.