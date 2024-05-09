Tamas Menczer Also Sends Message to Ambassador Pressman

"Hungarians do not like it when others want to interfere in their lives and make decisions for them," Tamas Menczer stated. The Fidesz-KDNP communications chief also pointed out on his social media page that this is exactly what we are seeing from the US ambassador and with the pressure from abroad.

The Hungarian people have made it clear in parliamentary elections, in national consultations and in referendums, what they think about the war, which happens to be the biggest and most dangerous challenge currently,

the politician said in the video post, adding that the situation is deteriorating further every day.

The communications chief said he had read the latest NATO materials, seen the politicians' statements about sending troops, about nuclear weapons and everything else.

"The situation is terribly serious,"

he said.

The Hungarian people have said that they don't want this. They also said that they do not want immigration, and that they want to protect their children,

he stressed, pointed out that the Hungarian people can think for themselves, and they do not like when others from the outside meddled in their affairs. "This is true of the elderly, middle-aged and young population. Everyone can and will see what is in the country's interest.

Most importantly, for example, peace is in the country's interest,

he stated, noting that "US Ambassador Pressman is pro-war”.

Whether young or elderly, I don't think anybody wants to go to this war and die,

the communications chief said recalling ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany's comment that "anyone who doesn't want to die for Ukraine is a lousy person."

According to Tamas Menczer, the Hungarians don't want this, and he thinks they clearly see precisely what is at stake. The elections so far have been a testament to this, he added.