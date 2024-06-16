Következő mérkőzések
Good News for Transcarpathian Hungarians

"Protections for the rights of Transcarpathian minority Hungarians has been officially included in Ukraine's accession process, which is good news. This makes the issue no longer a bilateral question, but a European one", the parliamentary state secretary of the European Union Affairs Ministry wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 06. 16. 11:01
Barna Pal Zsigmond, parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of European Union Affairs, responds to MP questions during the plenary session of the National Assembly on April 30, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)
Barna Pal Zsigmond  welcomed the move, saying "this means that Ukraine is obliged to involve Hungarian community representatives in preparing a minority action plan, including specific reference to the issues of minority language use and minority language education.
In addition, Ukraine has undertaken to address the problems and fulfill the 11-point expectations set out by the Hungarian government and to respect the 1991 Hungarian-Ukrainian Basic Treaty," he stressed.

According to the agreement, the European Commission will also monitor Ukraine's fulfillment of its commitments and provide reports to member states.
He added that Ukraine must satisfy these commitments in order to move forward in the accession process, and that the stipulations prohibit any form of backsliding.
"The Hungarian government's position has been consistent throughout, we will not give an inch in protecting the interests of the Hungarian minority, and this is non-negotiable. Thanks to the election results achieved by Fidesz-Christian Democrats (KDNP), the indigenous Hungarian community of Transcarpathia will be represented in the EP, and we will also take action to ensure that the commitments are being met. Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian", the state secretary said.

Cover photo: Barna Pal Zsigmond, parliamentary state secretary of the Ministry of European Union Affairs, responds to questions during the plenary session of the National Assembly on April 30, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

