How Peter Magyar Duped Everyone

"En route to Strasbourg for the first plenary session of the European Parliament (EP)," Peter Magyar boasted on his Facebook page yesterday. This despite the vice-president of the Tisza Party vowing in dozens of interviews and statements during the spring election campaign that he has absolutely no intention of being in the EP and on multiple occasions bragging that he plans on "make a living in the private sector" going forward.

"I will definitely not be in the European Parliament," he said in an interview for Telex back in April.

At the time, he also explained in more detail to Blikk the reasoning behind his future plans: "I would consider it logical that I should lead the party list supported by our On your feet Hungarians movement (TMM) in the EP elections, but this will be decided jointly by our party and the partner party. At the same time, I have no ambition to become an MEP, I would like to work here at home in Hungary until 2026, until the next national parliamentary elections, so we can take back our country."

At a forum in Mezohegyes he said that although he will be at the top of his party's list, he will not go to Brussels. "That I can promise you. I will be working here at home to change the government in Hungary as soon as possible."