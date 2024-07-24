PM Orban's Speech in Tusvanyos Serves as a Compass

In keeping with tradition, Viktor Orban will once again address the Balvanyos Free University [commonly called Tusvanyos that is held annually in Baile Tusnad, Romania] on Saturday morning. The Hungarian prime minister regularly shares his thoughts on governance and strategy-making at the event. His assessment can serve as a compass not only for political actors but for voters, as well.
Plans until 2040
In last year's speech, Mr Orban stressed that we are living in a particularly dangerous time in human history, a time of great change. The balance of power in the world has shifted, and we are now suffering the grave consequences. He indicated that China has shifted the global balance of power, which has been a long-standing fear of the Western world. There has never been such a rapid and tectonic shift in global equilibrium as the one we are living in today. In his assessment of the European Union, the PM noted that one has the feeling that the EU is plagued by anxiety and feels hemmed in. At the heart of the conflicts between the EU and Hungary lies our Fundamental Law, he said, explaining that the EU is rejecting our Christian heritage, orchestrating a population replacement and waging an LGBTQ campaign against family-friendly nations. In the politician's view, Europe has created its own political class, which is no longer accountable, no longer Christian nor democratic in its convictions.
We do not want everyone to have the same faith or the same family life or to celebrate the same holidays. But we do insist that we have a common home, a common language, a common culture and a common public sphere that must be protected at all costs. That is why we will not compromise and we will not back down. We will insist on our rights and will not give in to political or economic blackmail,
he stressed.