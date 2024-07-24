PM Orban's Speech in Tusvanyos Serves as a Compass

In addition to assessing the global political situation, in past Tusvanyos speeches Mr Orban has also touched on the prospects for the Hungarian economy. He said that we had collided with two meteors in the space of three years: first, Covid in 2020, which we managed to fend off, but the war of 2022 knocked us off course. The PM also noted that if everything goes right, at Tusvanyos 2024, he could talk calmly about plans for 2030 to 2040.

Local successes

In 2022, after a three-year pause due to the Corona virus, Viktor Orban addressed the Free University audience again. He stressed that since 2019, the world had entered a decade of wars and dangers, and that the pillars of Western civilization that were thought to be unshakable had been weakened. The prime minister had already predicted the latter development three years earlier, when he warned of a decline in European competitiveness due to liberal policies.

The world political situation is unfavorable, Mr Orban stated at the time, saying that Hungary is facing several challenges simultaneously: the first remains demographic numbers, followed by migration and the attempt to replace the European population, the third is the threat posed by the rise of gender ideology in the West, the fourth is war, followed by the emerging energy crisis. Closely related to this is the horror of the European and international economic recession.

The Hungarian leader had also announced a way out, an action plan, and spoke about the government's strategic plans, stressing that there is no realistic chance of peace before the US presidential elections in 2024, and compared the European Union's strategy for dealing with the conflict to that of a car with all four wheels punctured. He said, the EU needs a new vision and Hungary needs to take steps to guarantee its local success in order to stay out of the global crisis.

Illiberal democracy

Before that, in 2019, Viktor Orban said that the Hungarian nation has the capabilities to defend itself, that it is on a promising course, and that its further development is threatened not from within, but from without.

At Tusvanyos the PM regularly makes political predictions, which usually materialize, for example back in 2018 he predicted the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Russia sees itself as a country that is not safe if it is not surrounded by a buffer zone. Therefore, it will seek to establish buffer zones around its territory as it has done so far. Ukraine is one of the victims of this," Viktor Orban stated six years ago.