Having returned home from his peace mission around the globe, PM Viktor Orban came to the conclusion that the warring sides do not want to reconcile: both believe they can win, and both are fuelled by their own sense of perceived, or actual reality. This according to an analysis published by the Center for Fundamental Rights, which came in reaction to PM Orban's recent lecture at Tusvanyos. The study points out that

this is a direct path towards escalation. If it's up to on the two sides, there will be no peace. Peace depends on external forces.

According to PM Orban's assessment of the situation, the left wing in the West - which is pushing the ideal of "exporting democracy" but forgetting its Judeo-Christian values - is unwilling to face reality and leading the whole community to its decline. Europe's current leadership is not serving the interests of the continent, but has become a henchman of the American left. Its intellectual loneliness is putting the whole political community in a losing position. Hungary's chance to gain strength is to find its own way under the leadership of the right and build on connectivity. This will require a political and intellectual performance that cannot be expected from the leftist-loiberals," states the Budapest-based think tank in its a recent analysis.

