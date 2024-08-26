Democratic Party and Soros Family 'Attached at the Hip'

As November, and with it the US presidential election, draws ever closer, the campaign in the United States is heating up. The past week has been particularly eventful, marked by the Democratic National Convention and an announcement by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that could significantly impact the balance of power. Bryan Leib, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Fundamental Rights, commented on the developments.

Anyone who followed the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which ran from Monday to Thursday, could have noticed that the speakers talked more about the Republicans, and in particular former US President Donald Trump, the party's presidential candidate, than about their own plans.

As we've seen over the last decade, Democrats are obsessed with Donald Trump and the MAGA movement. Instead of talking about the success from the Biden-Harris administration the last 4 years, the convention speakers were laser focused on all things Trump. Perhaps that's because they don't have any actual achievements to highlight,

– the expert said.

Globally, America is no longer viewed as a serious country, as President Joe Biden has weakened the United States both at home and abroad. "Russia would never have invaded Ukraine, Hamas – aka the Islamic Republic of Iran – would never have attacked Israel and nations like China, Brazil, India and others would not be eliminating the USD from the world stage, if America was strong," – Mr. Leib said, adding that "on the homefront," the key problems are illegal migrantion and the crushing inflation.

Democrats don't have political plans, they fear monger and attack Trump, because they know that's what their base wants to see, the researcher pointed out, adding however, that this might have worked in the last election cycle, but it will fail them this cycle.

In her acceptance speech, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, made a number of promises from strengthening the middle class to ensuring a strong army, but "nothing VP Harris says can be taken seriously, because she has not accomplished anything in the last 4 years," – Mr. Leib explained.

She was tasked with solving the southern border crisis and she has failed miserably,

– Mr. Leib said, highlighting the vice president's perhaps most obvious blunder.

Given the current international context, America's relationship with Israel is a central issue of US foreign policy, but the Democratic Party is heavily divided. Ms. Harris balanced carefully to please both the pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups of the Democratic Party, but we don't really know anything about her real intentions. Bryan Leib has no illusions regarding this issue.

President Biden, VP Harris and the rank and file Democrats are not friends to the State of Israel or the Israeli people. They are more interested in solidfying their Muslim votes in Michigian and Minesota than supporting the Jewish community in America and the State of Israel,

– the expert said, adding that there is only one Pro-Israel party in Americ and it's the Republican Party.

However, Israel is not the only US ally that cannot expect too much good to come from another Democratic presidency.

President Biden and Ambassador David Pressman in Hungary have taken the approach of alienating Hungary instead of trying to build bridges,

– Byran Leib explained.

Donald Trump's foreign policy agenda was "Peace through Strength," while Biden's agenda is "America Last," – he underlined.

As an interesting interlude at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris left Chicago for another event the very night Barack and Michelle Obama took the stage. The former presidential couple notably refrained from supporting Ms. Harris after Joe Biden's announcement that he will not run again in November, and this could be a sign of deep rifts within the Democratic Party.

While Kamala Harris has been raising a lot of money, I think it's clear for all to see that many Democrats are not happy that Harris is the nominee. Harris didn't receive any votes from Democrat primary voters but yet somehow she is now the nominee,

– Mr. Leib stated.

The Soros clan's influence was clear during the entire DNC. The tycoon's son, Alex Soros, was also present at the convention, posing for photos with the party's leading politicians.

Let's be clear: the Democratic Party and the Soros family are attached at the hip. President Biden, VP Harris and other leading Democrats would never make any major moves without getting a sign-off from George and Alex Soros. Just like George Soros meddles into the politics of Hungary and Israel, he does that 100X in America,

– Mr. Leib explained.

The other big news this week in the US presidential race was an announcement by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signaling his endorsement of Donald Trump. The move was well received by the Republican Party.

Many Republicans, including myself, are very pleased to see RFK endorse President Trump and calling for unity in America,

– the researched opined, adding that RFK Jr.'s endorsement will certainly add more votes to the Trump campaign in the key battleground states.

Mind Kamala Harris, mind alelnökjelöltje, Tim Walz korábbi pályafutása azt mutatja, hogy hatalomra kerülésük esetén a woke ideológia még erőteljesebb térnyerésére lehetne számítani. Ez pedig felértékeli az Alapjogokért Központ által életre hívott Wokebusters mozgalom fontosságát.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are both infamous for advocating for the woke agenda. How does this underline the importance of the Wokebusters?

The Wokebusters movement that was launched by the Center for Fundamental Rights and CPAC Hungary is mission critical! With the woke non-sense happening in America, in Europe and around the world, there needs to be a new sheriff in town to put down the woke movement once and for all. I am proud to be part of the Wokebusters,

– Bryan Leib stated, adding that when it comes to defeating the woke agenda, my friend Miklos Szantho – the director general of the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights – says it best: "We win, they lose."

