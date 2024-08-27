nyomásgyakorlásBrüsszelOrbán BalázsPhilippe Closemigráció
PM Orban's Policy Chief: If Brussels Doesn't Let Us Protect Our Borders, We'll Send the Migrants There

Hungary does not want illegal migration.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Facebook2024. 08. 27. 10:26
Balazs Orban, political director of the Hungarian prime minister and chairman of the board of trustees of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) speaks at the podium discussion entitled 'Rough Road - What Should the Hungarian Grand Strategy Contain?' at the Tranzit Festival in Tihany on August 23, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan).
"The Mayor of Brussels says migrants would disrupt the daily lives of people living in Brussels!" Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's political director, wrote on his social media page.

According to Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, the Hungarian government's plan to give illegal migrants entering the country a one-way ticket to the EU capital in response to EU pressure would harm Brussels citizens.

Well, good morning! And we Hungarians wouldn't be harmed by illegal migration? The EU's great solidarity and compassion lasts only as long as their own hides aren't on the line!

the policy chief pointed out the hypocrisy, adding that the Hungarian position is clear:

Hungary does not want illegal migration. And even if Brussels does not allow us to protect our borders, illegal migrants cannot stay in Hungary. Then we will send them to Brussels!

Cover image: Balazs Orban, political director of the Hungarian prime minister and chairman of the board of trustees of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) speaks at the podium discussion entitled 'Rough Road - What Should the Hungarian Grand Strategy Contain?' at the Tranzit Festival in Tihany on August 23, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Csaba Krizsan).

