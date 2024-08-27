"The Mayor of Brussels says migrants would disrupt the daily lives of people living in Brussels!" Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM's political director, wrote on his social media page.

According to Brussels Mayor Philippe Close, the Hungarian government's plan to give illegal migrants entering the country a one-way ticket to the EU capital in response to EU pressure would harm Brussels citizens.

Well, good morning! And we Hungarians wouldn't be harmed by illegal migration? The EU's great solidarity and compassion lasts only as long as their own hides aren't on the line!

the policy chief pointed out the hypocrisy, adding that the Hungarian position is clear: