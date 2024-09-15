Hungary Upholding Decision Against Delivering Weapons to Ukraine Reaffirmed at NATO Meeting

"Hungary will continue to uphold the decision against delivering weapons to Ukraine," said Gabor Borondi, chief of staff of the Hungarian Armed Forces, following a meeting of the military committee, NATO's highest military body. The meeting of the chiefs of staff of NATO member states focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, which is the most important issue for NATO, the general said.

At the meeting, the chiefs of staff reviewed current trends and actions, and discussed NATO's so-called vigilance activities, such as the preparation, training and cooperation of the battle groups set up in the member states, as well as the implementation of approved defense plans, Gabor Borondi said.

He said that in his address to the meeting he explained that

Hungary supports Ukraine, but will not supply weapons as stated earlier. Meanwhile, Hungary is continuing the preparation and training of the vigilance battle group made up of Hungarian, Croatian, Turkish and Italian troops set up in Hungary in NATO's framework, he added.

Gabor Borondi said that on the sidelines of the meeting, he held talks with General Christopher G Cavoli, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and the representatives of France and Croatia. Borondi and his Croatian counterpart reviewed the future of the multinational division stationed in Szekesfehervar, Hungary.