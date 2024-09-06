Peter Magyar Insisted on "VIP Treatment" for His Relatives

According to Magyar Nemzet's information, Peter Magyar had been securing the provision of medical care for himself, his family members and a close friend at the so-called Special Purpose Center of the Hungarian Army Hospital since 2014. The hospital unit has become a topic of public discussion in recent days, precisely because of Magyar's media appearances. The Tisza party chief called the center a VIP ward and in demagogue fashion stated that while members of the government are treated in an exceptional place, the country's taxpayers only get bad conditions.

But it turned out, that while the spouse of Judit Varga, Magyar sought out the services of the center on multiple occasions.

In a recent Facebook comment, the chairman of the Tisza Party claimed that because of his ex-wife's ministerial position, he himself had been to the ward several times, where he recalled receiving two Covid vaccinations and one prescription. In another post he also noted that he had undergone tests a few times in the hospital.

More precisely, those few times numbered eight. According to our information, the opposition politician, who is currently fiercely criticizing and disparaging the health care system, visited the Special Purpose Center (SRC) eight times during the pandemic alone, where he had Covid tests carried out on himself.

Source: Facebook

In addition to these visits, Magyar had used the services of the SRC nine times, one of which was an extended hospital stay of about 10 days in 2021.