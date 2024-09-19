PM Orban: Slow Receding, Flood Waters to Exit Hungary by Mid-Next Week + Video

"This is the seventh day of ongoing flood protection. The Lajta (Leitha) River is expected to peak at Mosonmagyarovar this morning, likely marking the river’s highest recorded water levels. The Danube is expected to peak today in the area of Dunaremete, in line with Mosonmagyarovar," Viktor Orban informed the public after a meeting of the operational team in charge of the protection effort.

Meeting of the flood protection operational team (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

"We are observing Austria and see that the recession of the flood waters is slow," the PM noted, explaining that we have managed the challenge of protecting against the peaking of water levels. The second challenge is tied to the slow receding, when phenomenon like sand boils can occur which can potentially damage the levees. “Even after the peak water levels pass, we must stay vigilant,” PM Orban warned, adding this will have to be enforced by the water management authorities. He also noted

the good news that no precipitation is forecast for the next week, minimizing the chance of further water level increases.

The second level of protection has been increased by 33 kilometers, the third level by 3 kilometers and the area of special alert by 37 kilometers due to the Lajta. In total this amounts to an extension of about 70 kilometers.

Photo: Szilard Koszticsak

Flood waters expected to recede in middle of next week

Mr Orban stated that in the middle of next week, the flood wave will be exiting the southern part of the country, with Budapest likely free of the peak on Saturday night.

Riverfront roads in Budapest can be reopened in the middle of next week.

The number of professional staff working in the protection operation has been increased by 1436 compared to Wednesday's numbers, he said, bringing the total to 5828, and that 4012 volunteers also participated yesterday, while there are 15 353 volunteers registered.

He also pointed out that people are signing up for this work in an orderly manner, as Hungary has already acquired the knowledge of the protection profession. He confirmed that it had been a good decision to open the emergency reservoir at the Latja as it caused the river water level to drop, but said that temporary reservoirs were still standing by. So far, more than one and a half million sandbags have been filled and placed on the protection lines. "The defense is proceeding in a disciplined, calm and well-paced manner," Mr Orban said.

Photo: Szilard Koszticsak

Defenses in good shape

With Budapest's protection works at 100%, the protection of Budapest is considered to be complete. The most difficult locations are in the Danube Bend, but even there the level of preparedness has improved a lot in a day, and in most places the level of protection is at one hundred or well over ninety percent. "The protection in Nagymaros was excellent and effective, the professional staff are in good condition, the country is safe despite the gravity of the situation, there is no shortage of equipment or manpower," the PM reported, adding that although the situation is serious and difficult, the level of protection gives reason for optimism, and the water can be kept in riverbed.

Hungary has made an official request, prompting Brussels to examine what kind of aid in flood recovery can be provided to our country.

If we waited for Brussels to save us, we would be up to our necks in water by now,

said the prime minister in response to a question. We must do our work, finance the costs of defense, and then when all the complicated procedures in Brussels are completed and we are not penalized by denying the aid we are entitled to, then support will come from there. "We respectfully thank Brussels for at least thinking of us,” said the prime minister."

Speaking about the costs, the PM Orban highlighted that no extra spending is expected on flood defense as sufficient funds are allocated in the budget each year for defense efforts. Compensation for flood damage will only be calculated after the waters recede, but now it seems that no major compensation will have to be paid. However, the salaries for those working in water management should be increased regardless of the current flood, and this will be done over a period of one to three years starting in 2025. "In times of trouble, it's not the pocket but the heart that counts, but the pocket must be improved," he said.

Looking ahead, Viktor Orban stressed the need to build mobile flood barriers in Kismaros and flood defenses on certain shorter sections on the Danube. "Securing the entire country with permanent flood defense systems from Budapest to the western border will give us peace of mind," PM Orban pointed out.

Flood defense operations are being carried out on the Lajta River, in the Szigetkoz and the Danube Bend, as well as on the Danube section below Budapest, said the head of the General Directorate of Water Management. Istan Lang emphasized that monitoring must continue after the flood recedes because seepage and sand boils can occur in many places.

Zoltan Gora, head of the National Directorate General for Disaster Management, said that 991 firefighters are engaged in protection efforts in 51 settlements.