Balazs Hanko: Brussels Wants to Interfere in Issues of Education

Culture and Innovation Minister Balazs Hanko has defined his ministry as the ministry for everyday patriotism, setting a yardstick for all their measures. Balazs Hanko, who has been heading the culture and innovation ministry since June, told a panel discussion called Christian Democratic Evening that while Hungarian youth had been pushed out of the European Erasmus and Horizon programs, Hungary's government launched the Pannonia Program, which is not a substitute, not an alternative, but something better. He highlighted that the government reformed Hungarian higher education at the initiative of the universities, pointing out that higher education is a member state competency, and the EU has nothing to do with it.
They are trying to blackmail us through our children,
he said.