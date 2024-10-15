Balazs Hanko: Brussels Wants to Interfere in Issues of Education

Brussels wants to determine the composition of bodies that run Hungarian universities, he said, noting that they want to interfere in matters of education, even though these are issues of sovereignty. Speaking highly of the recently launched Pannonia Program, he said the scholarship scheme offered wider options than Erasmus and was planned to provide opportunities for more Hungarian students. We designed something better without compromising on our sovereignty, he stressed.

Balazs Hanko said that the draft legislation sent to the European Commission in November 2023 will be submitted to parliament, which will probably excite the Hungarophobia of [EPP leader] Manfred Weber and [EC president] Ursula von der Leyen.

This draft legislation will partly address conflicts of interest of university board members,

he said.

The minister recalled that according to Brussels, Hungarian MPs cannot sit on university boards, while there is no such conflict of interest in the case of MEPs. He emphasized that there are now 15 Hungarian universities in the top 5 percent in the world rankings, and we have a field of study that is the 8th most cited in the world.

Not acknowledging these achievements is a betrayal of the nation,

he underlined. He added that Brussels is not in dispute with the Hungarian government, but with autonomous senates, which have argued in favor of the new university model.