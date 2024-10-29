Brussels Brewing Political Revenge Against Hungary

"The new measures planned in the EU would give the budget department of the European Commission disproportionate power over the distribution of funds, which could have a negative impact on regions, agriculture, legislators and budgetary controllers," constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomniczi Jr told Magyar Nemzet in connection with an article published by the Politico on the possibility of a massive centralization in the European Union. According to this plan, between 2028 and 2034, the Commission would take over the entire budget, and the distribution of funds would be tied to the completion of the economic and political reforms set by Brussels. The draft may affect 1,200 billion euros.

More money for defense, less for agriculture

The centralization would also jeopardize the future of the European project because it would exclude regions and cities: the current 530 programs would be merged into a single national fund, Zoltan Lomniczi Jr pointed out. The leaked document suggests that investment would be diverted from traditional areas, such as agriculture, to other sectors, such as defense. Today, the common agricultural policy accounts for roughly a third of the EU budget.

The Commission's attempt to concentrate power is contrary to several provisions of the Treaty on the European Union, including the fundamental principle that the union is based on the values ​​of respect for freedom and equality, the constitutional lawyer highlighted.

Increasing defense spending by cutting agricultural subsidies would run counter to the EU's objective of promoting peace, its values and the well-being of its peoples.

It is questionable whether the drafters of the document kept in mind that the Commission is supposed to be fully independent in the performance of its tasks.

Under the EU regulations, the Commission implements the budget in cooperation with the member states, on its own responsibility and within the allocations, respecting the principles of efficient and effective financial management. This means that the Commission cannot tie the management of funds to conditions independently and unilaterally, Zoltan Lomniczi Jr explained.

Brussels' political revenge

Just as the 200 million euros fine imposed on Hungary by the Court of Justice of the European Union can be seen as a form of revenge, this planned "financial innovation" is also an instrument for political revenge against Hungary and other countries that take a different position from the mainstream, he said.

Brussels is determined to force its ideology on these states, especially on issues such as migration, war and gender propaganda.

Introducing such conditions in a future centralized system would pose a greater risk to the Hungarian budget, as the Commission, through its extended powers, could put pressure on national decisions on the use of EU funds, especially in particularly sensitive areas such as migration and child protection. This can reduce vital resources for the Hungarian government or impose strict conditions, which can directly affect the planning and implementation of the Hungarian budget. Consequently, this can be seen as a significant intervention. It is an important aspect that the institutional reform described by the Politico would violate the specific provisions of the founding treaties, and would not be compatible with their spirit, Zoltan Lomniczi Jr opined.