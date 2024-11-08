Magyar Leventekéttannyelvű oktatásVolodimir Zelenszkij
A Little Lesson in Minority Rights: Zelensky Visits Hungarian-Ukrainian School

Hungary provides education in mother tongue for Ukrainian children in the country.

Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar in Budapest ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit (Photo: Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade) Forrás:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who arrived in Budapest for the European Political Community summit in Budapest, also visited the Hungarian-Ukrainian bilingual primary and secondary school in Csepel on Thursday with Levente Magyar, parliamentary state secretary of the Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry.

The state secretary told MTI after the visit that the Ukrainian president was warmly welcomed by the students.

The school was established and opened in September following a summer agreement between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Volodymyr Zelensky that Hungary would provide mother tongue education for Ukrainian children in the country, the state secretary said.

Levente Magyar noted that the thousands of Ukrainian children in the country are seeking ties to their culture and mother tongue, which the Budapest institution provides for them in Hungary. He added that Hungary is ready to open further similar institutions based on demand.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKM)/Marton Kiraly 

 

