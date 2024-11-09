EU Leaders Awed by Budapest's Beauty

Prime Minister Viktor Orban hosted Europe’s leading politicians at the parliament building in Budapest as a conclusion to the European Political Community Summit, attended by close to fifty heads of state and government. Political analyst Daniel Deak shared a video of PM Orban welcoming his guests, which was spotted by the Mandiner news site.

The recording reveals how the Hungarian parliament's illuminated building visibly impresses the attendees. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his admiration, calling Budapest a “beautiful and magnificent city.” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also praised the building’s beauty, recalling her first meeting with Viktor Orban inside the parliament. “This is the most beautiful parliament I have ever seen,” she said.

Intrigued by the surrounding architecture, French President Emmanuel Macron also asked about the other buildings surrounding Kossuth Square. Hungary's prime minister explained that the Agriculture Ministry and the Highest Court are located across from parliament. Macron also inquired about the location of the prime minister’s office, to which Orban succinctly replied: “On the other side of the Danube.”