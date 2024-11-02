PM Orban: Today, Europe Can Make War, But Not Peace

Later that evening, Mr. Orban was a guest at an event hosted by Die Weltwoche in Vienna, where he expanded on his views, noting that the EU’s economy is indeed suffering from "pneumonia."

Among the topics, PM Orban also touched upon the U.S. presidential election, reaffirming his belief that peace can only be achieved if Donald Trump is elected president. He said:

Today, Europe can make war, but not peace.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban participates in a roundtable discussion entitled "Peace in Europe" in Vienna, on October 31, 2024 (Photo: AFP)