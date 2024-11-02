amerikai elnökválasztás 2024bécsOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Today, Europe Can Make War, But Not Peace

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, the Speaker of Austria's parliament - Speaker Walter Rosenkranz - welcomed Hungarian PM Viktor Orban as his first foreign guest since the formation of Austria’s new parliament.

Edmár Attila
2024. 11. 02. 11:09
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban participates in a roundtable discussion entitled "Peace in Europe" in Vienna, on October 31, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban participates in a roundtable discussion entitled "Peace in Europe" in Vienna, on October 31, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Later that evening, Mr. Orban was a guest at an event hosted by Die Weltwoche in Vienna, where he expanded on his views, noting that the EU’s economy is indeed suffering from "pneumonia."

Among the topics, PM Orban also touched upon the U.S. presidential election, reaffirming his belief that peace can only be achieved if Donald Trump is elected president. He said: 

Today, Europe can make war, but not peace.

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban participates in a roundtable discussion entitled "Peace in Europe" in Vienna, on October 31, 2024 (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Carlos Roa
idezojelekKamala Harris

A demokraták nem békegalambok

Carlos Roa avatarja

Kamala Harris külpolitikája folytatná a bideni keményvonalas, beavatkozós irányvonalat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.