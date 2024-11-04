Trump, the Peacemaker

If Trump is re-elected, he will re-enter the global stage on a completely different footing than in 2016. Since he first took office, the United States has withdrawn its forces from Afghanistan - although not in time to avoid the chaos that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. marines. In 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a war that has impacted not only Europe, but also much of the world and continues today with no end in sight.

U.S. Capitol Police officer salutes during the Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Anna Moneymaker

The United States is currently working to achieve peace in the Middle East following Hamas's terrorist attacks, which ignited a war. Meanwhile, tensions with China over Taiwan are escalating, and Biden has stated - no fewer than four times - that the United States will defend Taiwan.

Trump often refers to former President Ronald Reagan’s motto: “Peace through strength.” But if the assassination attempt on President Reagan taught him anything, it may have made him even more inclined toward peace and reconsidering the role of the U.S. in international affairs.

During a campaign rally in New York's Madison Square Garden, Donald Trump once again pledged to resolve major international armed conflicts with global impact, including the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

He called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden in 2021 one of the most embarrassing episodes in American history.

In a previous presidential debate, Trump claimed that the Israeli conflict would not have happened under his leadership, nor would Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He pointed out that when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before the U.S. Congress, Vice President Harris did not attend the event. Trump pledged that, if elected, he would put a swift end to both the Israeli and Ukrainian wars. He expressed his desire to end the conflicts in order to save people's lives from being sacrificed unnecessary.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images/AFP/Mario Tama

Donald Trump is the only American president in recent decades under whose leadership no new wars began, security policy expert Gyorgy Nogradi told our newspaper.

Trump said that, if elected president, he would call both Putin and Zelensky to negotiate an end to the war. This indicates that Trump would seek a compromise, in contrast with the Democrats,

– Mr. Nogradi emphasized.

Gyorgy Nogradi (Source: Facebook/Gyorgy Nogradi)

In a bid to advance his victory plan, Zelensky requested the most advanced U.S. missiles. However, the U.S. leadership has stated that there is a severe shortage of missile defense systems, following extensive shipments to Israel, Ukraine, the Middle East, and Taiwan. Thus, the United States will not be able to supply the missiles that Kyiv requested,

– Mr. Nogradi added, and he went on to point out potential changes if Trump wins the election.

– Trump’s approach suggests that he truly believes in peace, Mr. Nogradi highlighted.

The expert also recalled that during Trump’s first presidency, and with his mediation, the Abraham Accords were signed to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab countries. The agreements were negotiated by Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, along with his aide, Avi Berkowitz. The Saudi leadership has also repeatedly announced that it will establish relations with Israel the moment the Middle Eastern conflict comes to an end, the expert added.

– Trump's vision of peace is completely different from that of the Democrats. So, the question on this front, too, is who will be the next U.S. president on November 5, Mr. Nogradi summarized.