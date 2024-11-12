Most people get their information from online platforms and also stay in tune to the outside world. This is no different in Hungary, almost everyone has a social media platform and it is the most significant source of news. As a result, politics has also moved to social media platforms, where elections are essentially decided.
Trump's Plan Destined to Succeed with Elon Musk's Support
US President-elect Donald Trump just announced that one of his first moves upon taking office will be the protection of free speech. The issue is one of intense relevance as the political influence of social media is significant in both the US and Hungary. Magyar Nemzet interviewed Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, on the topic.
The better you are at utilizing social media platforms, the more likely you are to win the election,
Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the XXI Century Institute, said, adding that whether or not online platforms are censored has enormous impact.
In recent years, we have witnessed the suppression of right-wing voices in Hungary and in the United States.
Right-wing content producers are suppressed or banned, while left-wing voices are amplified.
It's worth remembering that Donald Trump himself was banned from the biggest platforms, which led him to create his own platform.
Then the owners of the online platforms realized that this was also detrimental to them, as they needed right-wing voters, as well, so they allowed the former, now new president back on Facebook and Twitter.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
And now Elon Musk has become one of his biggest supporters, which also opens up better opportunities for the right,
the analyst stressed.
Regarding the president-elect's plans, he said that Donald Trump wants to achieve complete freedom of expression online, so right-wing content cannot be censored and algorithms do not manipulate to favor leftist-liberal content. This could lead to greater freedom across the world, as everyone will be able to express their opinions much more freely and the current disproportionalities will diminish.
Naturally, globalist political forces will cry 'hate speech' to thwart the endeavor, but with Elon Musk's support, Donald Trump's plan can be achieved,
the expert pointed to the close relationship between the X, formerly Twitter, platform owner and the incoming US president.
Cover photo: Illustration featuring Donald Trump's profile on X platform. (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Social Media Also Affects Freedom of Speech in Hungary
For years, there have been countless examples of Facebook restricting or banning political views that it disfavors.
Ukraine Struggles With Desertions as Frontline Morale Plummets
Unless the situation changes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) could face a severe shortage of troops and weapons within the next six months.
Hungarians Support Tightening, Not Drug Liberalization
The majority agrees that dealers should be punished more severely, the survey by the Drug Research Institute found.
PM Orban: Hungary's Diplomacy Strongest in 100 Years
Hungary's prime minister shared details and personal stories about the diplomatic summits in Budapest and the US presidential election.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Így szidja saját szavazóit és gúnyolódik a nyugdíjasokon Magyar Péter - hallgassa meg a felvételt!
Közzétette a letiltott Népszava-interjút Ábrahám Róbert + videó
Ez hidegzuhanyként éri a magyarokat: meghirdette az országos boltbezárásokat a Lidl
Egy hihetetlenül erős, kemény és okos nőt küld Donald Trump, hogy képviselje az Egyesült Államokat az ENSZ-ben
Drámai megfigyelés, a csillagkapu már nem csak tudományos fantasztikum!
Egyre inkább kirajzolódik a nyomozók előtt az amerikai nőt szex közben meggyilkoló magyar férfi személyiségportréja
A Liverpool csapatát gyalázza az angol játékvezető, hatalmas botrány Angliában!
Böde Dániel: a gyerekkori vb-meccsektől a 151. NB I-es gólig
Kitálaltak az áldozatok, a HVG elhallgatta az ügyet
Hogy nem szakad Dobrevre az ég?!
Hallgat a Tisza Párt: nem tudni, hogy Magyar Péter az őszödi beszédéből mit vállal fel
Arne Slot egyedül maradt, belharcok a Liverpool játékosai között + videó
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Social Media Also Affects Freedom of Speech in Hungary
For years, there have been countless examples of Facebook restricting or banning political views that it disfavors.
Ukraine Struggles With Desertions as Frontline Morale Plummets
Unless the situation changes, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) could face a severe shortage of troops and weapons within the next six months.
Hungarians Support Tightening, Not Drug Liberalization
The majority agrees that dealers should be punished more severely, the survey by the Drug Research Institute found.
PM Orban: Hungary's Diplomacy Strongest in 100 Years
Hungary's prime minister shared details and personal stories about the diplomatic summits in Budapest and the US presidential election.